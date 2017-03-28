General Atomics building ground control station for drones



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017



General Atomics received a $39.5 million contract modification to support production for an unmanned aircraft system ground control station.

The contract, which calls for a station to manage medium-altitude craft, was awarded by the U.S. Air Force. Such stations are designed to allow military personnel to connect with remotely piloted aircraft such as the MQ-1 Predator or the MQ-9 Reaper.

General Atomics' Advanced Cockpit Ground Control Station features high-definition video, a 270-degree field-of-view, and various other technologies designed to boost performance for unmanned aircraft.

Work on the contract will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2019.

General Atomics received all funding in the form of fiscal 2015 procurement funds at the time of the contract modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

