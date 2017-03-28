General Atomics building ground control station for drones

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
General Atomics received a $39.5 million contract modification to support production for an unmanned aircraft system ground control station.
The contract, which calls for a station to manage medium-altitude craft, was awarded by the U.S. Air Force. Such stations are designed to allow military personnel to connect with remotely piloted aircraft such as the MQ-1 Predator or the MQ-9 Reaper.
General Atomics' Advanced Cockpit Ground Control Station features high-definition video, a 270-degree field-of-view, and various other technologies designed to boost performance for unmanned aircraft.
Work on the contract will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2019.
General Atomics received all funding in the form of fiscal 2015 procurement funds at the time of the contract modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
A counter-drone system from SRC Inc., a non-profit research and development company, is being exhibited at next month's Navy League's Sea Air Space Exposition, the company recently announced. Silent Archer provides defense against low, slow and small UAS threats, including quadcopters. It is comprised of air surveillance radar, an electronic warfare system, a direction-finding un ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement