Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
General Atomics building ground control station for drones
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017


General Atomics received a $39.5 million contract modification to support production for an unmanned aircraft system ground control station.

The contract, which calls for a station to manage medium-altitude craft, was awarded by the U.S. Air Force. Such stations are designed to allow military personnel to connect with remotely piloted aircraft such as the MQ-1 Predator or the MQ-9 Reaper.

General Atomics' Advanced Cockpit Ground Control Station features high-definition video, a 270-degree field-of-view, and various other technologies designed to boost performance for unmanned aircraft.

Work on the contract will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2019.

General Atomics received all funding in the form of fiscal 2015 procurement funds at the time of the contract modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.

UAV NEWS
SRC's counter-drone system on display
 Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017
 A counter-drone system from SRC Inc., a non-profit research and development company, is being exhibited at next month's Navy League's Sea Air Space Exposition, the company recently announced. Silent Archer provides defense against low, slow and small UAS threats, including quadcopters. It is comprised of air surveillance radar, an electronic warfare system, a direction-finding un ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises
UAV NEWS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
UAV NEWS
China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 GA-ASI starts testing of mid-air launch-and-recovery drone vehicles

 SRC's counter-drone system on display

 General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts
UAV NEWS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
UAV NEWS
U.S. Army studies 'third arm' device for soldiers

 German companies partner for German army contracts

 U.S. Army emphasizing mobility for next combat vehicle

 ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore
UAV NEWS
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike

 Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump
UAV NEWS
Tillerson to meet allies as NATO races to save talks

 Japan loans Manila military planes for South China Sea

 US Senate advances approval of Montenegro into NATO

 U.K. Typhoons to deploy to Romania for air policing mission
UAV NEWS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement