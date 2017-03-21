Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 21, 2017


General Atomics was awarded a $12 million contract to produce various MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle components for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the agreement, the company will construct various installation kits to support fully-built Reaper aircraft. The kits support beyond-line-of-sight and extended-range capabilities.

Work on the contract will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be complete by March 2019.

General Atomics received $9.7 million at the time of the contract award. Production will be managed by the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center in Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced its latest Reaper production agreement less than a month after the Air Force said it will be retiring its legacy MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft in favor of an all-Reaper fleet.

Air Force officials say the Reaper features superior capabilities to support both its combat and reconnaissance roles.

Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore
 Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017
 Singapore's defense ministry marked the full operational capability for its Heron 1 unmanned aerial vehicle during a ceremony on Wednesday. During the event, the country's top defense officials praised the platform, noting its modern capabilities. Singapore Minister of Defense Dr. Ng Eng Hen says full operational capability for the Heron is an update for the country's air force as a whole.
