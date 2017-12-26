Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
UAV NEWS
General Atomics receives more than $328.8M for drone systems
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 26, 2017


General Atomics has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for support and services of the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems.

The contract, announced on Dec. 22 by the Pentagon, is worth more than $328.8 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement, which is a cost-reimbursement contract that would provide payment to General Atomics of a negotiated fee that is determined at the inception of the contract.

The deal will provide for "core management, logistics support, configuration management, technical manual and software maintenance, contractor field service representative support, inventory control point management, flight operations support, depot repair, and depot field maintenance," the Department of Defense said.

The MQ-1 Predator is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that has seen action in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen. The aircraft is used as an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance asset, and can be used to conduct pattern-of-life analysis, as well as targeted and signature strikes on targets.

Similarly, the MQ-9 Reaper can conduct multi-missions, and as a medium-altitude range and long-endurance that is remotely piloted. The Reaper, however, is larger and more heavily-armed than the MQ-1 Predator and is used to conduct time-sensitive strikes on targets.

The Reaper is also used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

Work on the contract will occur in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by December 2018.

More than $32.3 million has been obligated to General Atomics from fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds.

UAV NEWS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system
 Washington (UPI) Dec 19, 2017
 Insitu Inc. has been awarded a modified contract by the U.S. Navy for services to support the ScanEagle Unmanned Aviation System, an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform. The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $22.7 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, meaning that if the ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi

 Saudi says it intercepted Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh

 Japan to beef up missile defence system against N. Korea

 US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China
UAV NEWS
Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US
UAV NEWS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
UAV NEWS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
UAV NEWS
Navy taps ManTech for engineering and technical services

 Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb

 Air Force awards more than $10.5M for laser-guided bombs

 Saab producing artillery training rounds for unidentified client
UAV NEWS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
UAV NEWS
US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'

 Putin slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 Vietnam rejects anti-China activist appeal
UAV NEWS
Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement