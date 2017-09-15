General Dynamics begins manned live-fire testing of AJAX armored vehicle

Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017 - General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has received a $20.6 million modification to an existing contract for foreign military sales of Mk82 and Mk84 bomb bodies.

The modification will provide for 10,933 Mk82-6, 866 Mk84-4 and 1,365 Mk84-10 bomb bodies for Australia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in support of Air Force, Navy and foreign military sales requirements.

The Mk82 is a unguided low-drag, air-dropped conventional bomb in the 500-pound range. It's explosive filling is usually Tritonal but other explosives have been used. It is the most widely used aerial bomb in the world and has been exported to dozens of countries. Variants include the GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb and the GPS-guided Joint DIrect Attack Munition.

The Mk84 is the largest of the Mk80 series of bombs and weighs over 2,000 pounds. It is the fourth-largest bomb in the U.S. inventory behind the BLU-82 "Daisy Cutter", the Massive Ordnance Air Burst and the Massive Ordnance Penetrator deployed by the B-2 stealth bomber. Laser and GPS-guided versions have also been produced.

The Mk80 series are relatively cheap and can be deployed by a wide variety of aircraft. The bolt-on JDAM kits are a low-cost method of converting the unguided munitions into precision strike weapons. The series has been in use since the late 1940s.

Logos Technologies gets DARPA contract for SilentHawk motorcycle

Washington (UPI) Sep 15, 2017 - Logos Technologies is receiving a second Phase 2 contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for the development of the SilentHawk hybrid electric motorcycle.

The motorcycle combines a RedShift MX racing bike produced by Alta Motors with a front-wheel drive system and range extender developed by Logos. It is designed to produce minimum engine noise for use by soldiers behind enemy lines.

"In 'silent' mode, when the range-extension genset is off, SilentHawk is about as loud as a normal office conversation," said Dale Turner, SilentHawk program manager.

"When the rider is out of harm's way, and the range-extension system is engaged to charge the motorcycle's propulsion battery and to provide auxiliary power for equipment, it's still only as loud a vacuum cleaner," Turner said.

Logos envisages SilentHawk being used by Special Forces teams to cross rough terrain in hostile territory. The bike has a range of 170 miles and weighs roughly 350 pounds. The engine can use any standard military fuel like JP-5, gasoline, propane and aviation gas, easing logistical burdens and letting soldiers use whatever fuel is available in theater.

With the new DARPA contract Logos is set to produce two new prototypes, one with a range extender and one without. "Our goal is an operational prototype with a modular architecture, which would enable the user to configure it with or without the range-extension system to meet specific mission requirements," Turner said.