CYBER WARS
General Dynamics gets $170 million cybersecurity order
 by Ryan Maass
 Fairfax, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has awarded General Dynamics a $170 million contract to perform various cybersecurity services.

Under the five-year contract, the company will provide technical, functional and managerial cybersecurity forces including engineering, incident detection, and threat fusion and response services. General Dynamics representatives say the agreement will strengthen the agency's defensive capabilities.

"General Dynamics Information Technology will continue to provide robust cyber defense to support the DIA's enterprise, networks and security domains," General Dynamics' Bernie Guerry said in a press release. "The company will deliver exceptional support to the DIA worldwide against an increasingly challenging cyber threat."

Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va.; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and various locations in Britain and the Pacific.


