General Dynamics gets $170 million cybersecurity order

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Fairfax, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has awarded General Dynamics a $170 million contract to perform various cybersecurity services.
Under the five-year contract, the company will provide technical, functional and managerial cybersecurity forces including engineering, incident detection, and threat fusion and response services. General Dynamics representatives say the agreement will strengthen the agency's defensive capabilities.
"General Dynamics Information Technology will continue to provide robust cyber defense to support the DIA's enterprise, networks and security domains," General Dynamics' Bernie Guerry said in a press release. "The company will deliver exceptional support to the DIA worldwide against an increasingly challenging cyber threat."
Work on the contract will be performed in Norfolk, Va.; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and various locations in Britain and the Pacific.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement