General Dynamics receives $115.3M contract for Virginia-class subs



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017



General Dynamics Electric Boat is receiving a $115.3 million modification to an existing contract for engineering and development services for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The modification will provide for yard services and engineering analysis for the Virginia-class with a focus on maintenance and deployment of new technologies on the submarine during refits. The work will primarily be conducted in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by October 2017.

The Virginia-class is a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine that is slated to gradually replace the Los Angeles-class submarines. It is armed with torpedoes and has a vertical launch system for Tomahawk cruise missiles and other ordnance.

It is capable of mine-laying and can deploy special forces teams and unmanned vehicles.

The Virginia-class is expected to be the primary attack submarine for the U.S. Navy for decades to come. The estimated costs of each Virginia-class submarine is $2.6 billion.

