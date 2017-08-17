Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
General Dynamics receives $115.3M contract for Virginia-class subs
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017


General Dynamics Electric Boat is receiving a $115.3 million modification to an existing contract for engineering and development services for the Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The modification will provide for yard services and engineering analysis for the Virginia-class with a focus on maintenance and deployment of new technologies on the submarine during refits. The work will primarily be conducted in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by October 2017.

The Virginia-class is a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine that is slated to gradually replace the Los Angeles-class submarines. It is armed with torpedoes and has a vertical launch system for Tomahawk cruise missiles and other ordnance.

It is capable of mine-laying and can deploy special forces teams and unmanned vehicles.

The Virginia-class is expected to be the primary attack submarine for the U.S. Navy for decades to come. The estimated costs of each Virginia-class submarine is $2.6 billion.

Malaysian PM under pressure over French sub deal
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Aug 3, 2017
 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faced renewed questions Thursday over a 2002 sale of submarines to his country after a close associate was charged in France over alleged kickbacks. Najib, then defence minister, oversaw the deal worth nearly one billion euros ($1.18 billion) to buy two Scorpene-class submarines and one Agosta-class submarine from French naval dockyards unit DCN, which is ... read more
