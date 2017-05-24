General Dynamics receives Aegis contract from U.S. Navy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has received a $40.8 million modification to an existing contract for production of the MK 82/MK 200 Missile Fire Control System director controller equipment.
The program will deliver fully functional systems with testing and engineering support. It is expected to not affect current ship deployment or operational use. The system is part of the MK99 framework, which is a key element the Aegis Weapon System.
The contract covers systems slated to be delivered to the Republic of Korea and Japan under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The work will be conducted in Saco, Maine, and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds totaling $40.8 million will be allocated upon award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.
The Aegis Weapon System is an air defense missile system that uses the sophisticated SPY-1 radar to track and engage enemy aircraft and missile targets. It is one of the primary weapon systems on U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.
Over 140 sets of the equipment have been delivered, and they are in use on 108 ships. This includes the Republic of Korea's Sejong the Great-class destroyers and Japanese Kongo-class destroyers. Both classes are being outfitted with Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities.
.
Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017
Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has received a $112.2 million contract increase modification for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense support program under the Missile Defense Agency. The system contract originally had a ceiling of $449 million, and the current modification raises it to $561.2 million. It will include forward stationing requirements, logistical support, soft ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement