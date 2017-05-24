Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
General Dynamics receives Aegis contract from U.S. Navy
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017


General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has received a $40.8 million modification to an existing contract for production of the MK 82/MK 200 Missile Fire Control System director controller equipment.

The program will deliver fully functional systems with testing and engineering support. It is expected to not affect current ship deployment or operational use. The system is part of the MK99 framework, which is a key element the Aegis Weapon System.

The contract covers systems slated to be delivered to the Republic of Korea and Japan under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The work will be conducted in Saco, Maine, and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds totaling $40.8 million will be allocated upon award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The Aegis Weapon System is an air defense missile system that uses the sophisticated SPY-1 radar to track and engage enemy aircraft and missile targets. It is one of the primary weapon systems on U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

Over 140 sets of the equipment have been delivered, and they are in use on 108 ships. This includes the Republic of Korea's Sejong the Great-class destroyers and Japanese Kongo-class destroyers. Both classes are being outfitted with Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities.

.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract
 Washington (UPI) May 19, 2017
 Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has received a $112.2 million contract increase modification for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense support program under the Missile Defense Agency. The system contract originally had a ceiling of $449 million, and the current modification raises it to $561.2 million. It will include forward stationing requirements, logistical support, soft ... read more
