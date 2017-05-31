General Dynamics receives Navy training contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017



General Dynamics Information Technology has received a $244 million contract from the U.S. Navy for training services. The contract is services for the Center of Surface Systems, or CSCS.

The program falls under the Naval Warfare Service Dahlgren Division. It includes up to four option years. It will include advanced warfare training and cover up to fifteen CSCS training sites.

"As a leader in mission-critical training support, General Dynamics is well positioned to help enhance the CSCS mission to deliver surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority," Rich Faranacci, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology's Professional Services and Training Solutions sector, said in a press release.

"The company will provide the Navy with educational curriculum and training support services that will strengthen the Navy's overall fleet operations."

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. General Dynamics has provided training services and support since 2012.

Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017





