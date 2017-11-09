Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
General Dynamics to sustain U.S., British submarine weapons systems
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 9, 2017


General Dynamics Mission Systems has been contracted for the sustainment of the U.S. and British SSBN Fire Control System and the U.S. SSGN Attack Weapon Control System aboard each country's nuclear ballistic-missile submarines.

The deal, announced by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, is worth more than $25.7 million and classified as a cost-plus-incentive fee contract, meaning, the price paid by the U.S. government changes in relations to costs associated with sustainment services. This reduces the risks assumed by General Dynamics, which ultimately balances the risk shared between the buyer and the seller.

General Dynamics will additionally provide training and support equipment, as well as research and development services, according to the Pentagon.

The SSBN Fire Control System delivers critical information needed to control the launch sequence of ballistic missiles.The SSGN Attack Weapon Control System is an updated version of the SSBN Fire Control System, and gives submarine combatant commanders the ability to carry out a variety of missions, according to General Dynamics.

Over 95 percent of the contract work will be performed in Pittsfield, Mass., with an estimated completion date of December 2020.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $976,000, along with fiscal 2018 other procurement funds from the U.S. Navy in the amount of $22.7 million and fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $959,000 will help fund the contract.

British funds in the amount of $1.1 million are being obligated on the award as well. Funds in the amount of $976,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.

S. Korea 'in talks to buy nuclear submarine' from US: reports
 Seoul (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 South Korea is negotiating with the United States to buy nuclear-powered submarines to guard against threats from Pyongyang, local reports said Tuesday, as President Donald Trump said Seoul would buy "billions of dollars" of US weapons. Nuclear-powered submarines can stay submerged for months, giving them a far greater range than their diesel-powered counterparts, and are also crucial to an ... read more
