German companies partner for German army contracts



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017



German companies Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have partnered to win contract bids for future communications programs of the German Army.

The partnering agreement will lead to the establishment of a joint venture company, which will compete for the Bundeswehr's MoTaKo, or mobile tactical communications, program and mobile tactical information network (MoTIV) program for digitalization of communications.

"By joining forces, Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have formed the ideal team for creating and implementing a digital communication and information management system for the Bundeswehr," Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall AG, said in a press release. "The planned joint venture will have at its finger tips the full range of expertise needed to reliably implement the MoTaKo and MoTIV projects, with everything derived from a single source."

Rheinmetall will be responsible for the command systems, the cross-functional operator interface and the complete vehicle integration process for digitized communications systems. Rohde & Schwarz will contribute its IP-based system solutions for secure communications, Rheinmetall said.

"Rheinmetall brings to the relationship its experience as a systems supplier and general contractor, which, complemented by the expertise of Rohde & Schwarz, a highly competent, globally operating, proven partner for wireless communication and network and cyber security, is sure to benefit the customer," the company said.

Rheinmetall will have a majority stake -- 74.9 percent – in the new company.

