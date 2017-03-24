Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
German companies partner for German army contracts
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017


German companies Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have partnered to win contract bids for future communications programs of the German Army.

The partnering agreement will lead to the establishment of a joint venture company, which will compete for the Bundeswehr's MoTaKo, or mobile tactical communications, program and mobile tactical information network (MoTIV) program for digitalization of communications.

"By joining forces, Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have formed the ideal team for creating and implementing a digital communication and information management system for the Bundeswehr," Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall AG, said in a press release. "The planned joint venture will have at its finger tips the full range of expertise needed to reliably implement the MoTaKo and MoTIV projects, with everything derived from a single source."

Rheinmetall will be responsible for the command systems, the cross-functional operator interface and the complete vehicle integration process for digitized communications systems. Rohde & Schwarz will contribute its IP-based system solutions for secure communications, Rheinmetall said.

"Rheinmetall brings to the relationship its experience as a systems supplier and general contractor, which, complemented by the expertise of Rohde & Schwarz, a highly competent, globally operating, proven partner for wireless communication and network and cyber security, is sure to benefit the customer," the company said.

Rheinmetall will have a majority stake -- 74.9 percent – in the new company.

MILTECH
Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons
 Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017
 Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense manufacturer, test fired its Shkval and Stilet combat modules built for infantry fighting vehicles. The tests were conducted at military training areas in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region. During the event, the company's Shkval module was equipped with a 30mm cannon ZTM-1 automatic grenade launcher, a 7.62mm machine gun and guided missiles. T ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications
MILTECH
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
MILTECH
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 FAA Approval Could Mean Big Things for UAS Adoption

 Rakuten and AirMap announce joint venture to bring unmanned traffic management platform to Japan
MILTECH
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification
MILTECH
U.S. Army emphasizing mobility for next combat vehicle

 ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK
MILTECH
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike

 Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump
MILTECH
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 Germany blocks defense exports to Turkey

 China-backed bank approves 13 new members

 Manila could share maritime resources with China: Duterte
MILTECH
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement