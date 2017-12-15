German police receive special operations vehicle

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017
The first of two heavily protected vehicles for special police units were delivered to Germany's Saxony police on Friday by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles.
The second vehicle, also developed in cooperation with Achleitner, is to be delivered by Christmas, the company said.
"The Survivor R is a compelling symbol of Rheinmetall's extraordinary expertise in the worlds of security and mobility," Rheinmetall said in a press release. "Vehicles of this type are especially important in high-risk situations when police special operators have to be safely transported to the area of operations or for evacuating persons from the danger zone."
The Survivor R transports feature a special signal system, an integrated, remotely-controlled observation turret with optronics and effectors, a high-performance loudspeaker and a hydraulically-operated rear ramp for rapid entry and exit.
The vehicles also make use of serially-produced, standard commercial and military components, assuring a reasonable price and efficient maintenance and repairs.
Rheinmetall says the Berlin police have also ordered Survivor R transports.
Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017
Surplus Marder infantry fighting vehicles of the German army are being modernized by Rheinmetall for the Jordanian military. Germany is supplying the 25 vehicles to Jordan early next year under a military aid program, the company announced on Wednesday. Jordan acquired the 25 Marder vehicles from Germany in 2016 and 2017. "The contract was awarded under a German military a ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement