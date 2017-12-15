Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILTECH
German police receive special operations vehicle
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017


The first of two heavily protected vehicles for special police units were delivered to Germany's Saxony police on Friday by Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles.

The second vehicle, also developed in cooperation with Achleitner, is to be delivered by Christmas, the company said.

"The Survivor R is a compelling symbol of Rheinmetall's extraordinary expertise in the worlds of security and mobility," Rheinmetall said in a press release. "Vehicles of this type are especially important in high-risk situations when police special operators have to be safely transported to the area of operations or for evacuating persons from the danger zone."

The Survivor R transports feature a special signal system, an integrated, remotely-controlled observation turret with optronics and effectors, a high-performance loudspeaker and a hydraulically-operated rear ramp for rapid entry and exit.

The vehicles also make use of serially-produced, standard commercial and military components, assuring a reasonable price and efficient maintenance and repairs.

Rheinmetall says the Berlin police have also ordered Survivor R transports.

MILTECH
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery
 Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017
 Surplus Marder infantry fighting vehicles of the German army are being modernized by Rheinmetall for the Jordanian military. Germany is supplying the 25 vehicles to Jordan early next year under a military aid program, the company announced on Wednesday. Jordan acquired the 25 Marder vehicles from Germany in 2016 and 2017. "The contract was awarded under a German military a ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

