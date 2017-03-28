German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017



Rheinmetall has been selected to supply two Survivor R law enforcement vehicles to the German federal state of Saxony.

The event marks the German defense contractor's first sale of an advanced protected police platform. The delivery is part of a $16 million anti-terror package, and will be used to protect special police units in the area.

Rheinmetall says the sale improves the company's position within the public security market.

The Survivor R was developed by Rheinmetall subsidiary MAN Military Vehicles. According to the company, the platform is designed to combine mobility and protection capabilities, and reaches top speeds of 62 miles per hour.

The 4x4 vehicle is equipped with what the company calls a civilian appearance, and can be equipped with customized gear to support police-specific missions. Individual customizations can include add-on armor elements.

Rheinmetall did not disclose a specific monetary amount for the delivery to Saxony, but says the figure is in the low seven-digit euro range.

