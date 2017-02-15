Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation
 by Ryan Maass
 Oslo, Norway (UPI) Feb 15, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Germany has agreed to purchase missiles from Norway's security industry in a move that expands the defense cooperation between the two countries.

The deal was announced by Norway's defense officials less than two weeks after authorities in Oslo agreed to partner with Germany to acquire new submarines. The pact also includes collaboration on military training exercises and spare part deliveries.

The Norwegian government says Germany is planning to buy a large number of Naval Strike Missiles, an anti-ship and land attack weapon built by Kongsberg, and adds future sales may be valued at as much as $1.2 billion.

Kongsberg markets the Naval Strike Missile as the world's only 5th-generation long-range precision missile based on passive sensor technology and a low radar signature. The weapon is operated by the navies of Norway and Poland, and was recently purchased by Malaysia.

Both governments will also cooperate on future missile developments, and support joint maintenance and logistic operations for the two navies.

Kongsberg is expecting to secure high-value contracts to support the accord. In a statement praising the collaboration, the company says it will work with roughly 100 small and large suppliers across Norway to deliver combat management systems for new submarines.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls
 Brussels (AFP) Feb 14, 2017
 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the top priority for the transatlantic alliance is to increase defence spending, as demanded by US President Donald Trump. "Regardless of language, the most important thing is that we increase defence spending and that is exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg said when asked about NATO's response to Trump's calls for it to do more to share the bu ... read more

MILPLEX
U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support
MILPLEX
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
MILPLEX
Wide-area sensor flight-tested on small drone

 Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing

 IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems
MILPLEX
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
MILPLEX
Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades

 U.S. Marines set to receive new ultra-light Utility Task Vehicles

 Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval

 Orbital ATK to complete development of new tank ammo
MILPLEX
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza
MILPLEX
China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 Children learn patriotic spirit at "Red Army school"

 Trump's lieutenants descend on jittery Europe
MILPLEX
Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication

 Turning up the heat for perfect nano diamonds

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement