Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation



by Ryan Maass



Oslo, Norway (UPI) Feb 15, 2017



Germany has agreed to purchase missiles from Norway's security industry in a move that expands the defense cooperation between the two countries.

The deal was announced by Norway's defense officials less than two weeks after authorities in Oslo agreed to partner with Germany to acquire new submarines. The pact also includes collaboration on military training exercises and spare part deliveries.

The Norwegian government says Germany is planning to buy a large number of Naval Strike Missiles, an anti-ship and land attack weapon built by Kongsberg, and adds future sales may be valued at as much as $1.2 billion.

Kongsberg markets the Naval Strike Missile as the world's only 5th-generation long-range precision missile based on passive sensor technology and a low radar signature. The weapon is operated by the navies of Norway and Poland, and was recently purchased by Malaysia.

Both governments will also cooperate on future missile developments, and support joint maintenance and logistic operations for the two navies.

Kongsberg is expecting to secure high-value contracts to support the accord. In a statement praising the collaboration, the company says it will work with roughly 100 small and large suppliers across Norway to deliver combat management systems for new submarines.