Goldfein shares space focus



by Staff Writers



Washington DC (AFNS) Feb 07, 2017



Space is no longer the final frontier for the joint warfighter as the Air Force will organize, train and equip those who rely on the critical domain of space.

During the Mitchell Institute's Space Power Breakfast Feb. 3 at the Capitol Hill Club, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein described space as a warfighting domain, and said the Air Force is responsible for 90 percent of the Department of Defense's space assets. The Airmen responsible for securing these assets hold tremendous responsibility.

"Only when we think about and talk about space in the same way we talk about operations in the air, on land, at sea or in cyber will we move in the direction of truly integrating space across all warfighting domains," Goldfein said. "Because the opposite of integration is separation which moves us in exactly the wrong direction as a joint team."

Goldfein shared anecdotes from his recent trip to California where he met with Airmen and leadership from Vandenberg and Los Angeles Air Force Bases. Overall, the general said he was in awe of the Air Force's space warrior and proud of the achievements made thus far.

"I don't think anyone would trade our space capabilities with any other nation on the planet," Goldfein said. "And we have achieved this with our industry partners despite eight years of continuing resolutions and single-year budgets we are forced to execute in the last half of every year.

"While we're doing great things in space, there is always room to get better, and we can never get complacent in this domain which remains a harsh and unforgiving environment," Goldfein continued.

The CSAF wants to focus future discussions on how to provide ready space forces to combatant commanders, how the U.S. builds and issues space policy and strategic guidance, and an acquisition strategy.

"(Space) has been our business since 1954 and I hope it will be so through 2054," Goldfein said.