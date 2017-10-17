Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
Google to offer stepped-up security for 'high risk' users
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 17, 2017


Google said Tuesday it would offer stronger online security for "high risk" users who may be frequent targets of online attacks.

The US technology titan said anyone with a personal Google account can enroll in the new "advanced protection," while noting that it will require users to "trade off a bit of convenience" for extra security.

"We took this unusual step because there is an overlooked minority of our users that are at particularly high risk of targeted online attacks," said a Google security blog post.

"For example, these might be campaign staffers preparing for an upcoming election, journalists who need to protect the confidentiality of their sources, or people in abusive relationships seeking safety."

Google will require these users to log into their accounts with a physical USB key which will be part of two-factor authentication, to guard against fraudulent access.

"An attacker who doesn't have your security key is automatically blocked, even if they have your password," the statement said.

Google will provide additional monitoring for these accounts and limit access to sensitive applications, aiming to protect against impersonation and "phishing" to gain access to an account.

"Sometimes even the most careful and security-minded users are successfully attacked through phishing scams, especially if those phishing scams were individually targeted at the user in question," the company said.

Phishing is the use of deception to gain confidential information such as usernames, passwords, bank account details and credit card numbers.

In one of the most highly publicized phishing attacks, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta gave up his password to a hacker, resulting in a series of embarrassing leaks during the 2016 presidential race.

rl/it/jm

GOOGLE

CYBER WARS
US reviewing better tech identifiers after hacks: Trump aide
 Washington (AFP) Oct 3, 2017
 US officials are studying ways to end the use of social security numbers for identification following a series of data breaches compromising the data for millions of Americans, a Trump administration official said Tuesday. Rob Joyce, the White House cybersecurity coordinator, told a forum at the Washington Post that officials were studying ways to use "modern cryptographic identifiers" to re ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
CYBER WARS
State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

 Lockheed Martin test of ATACMS missile system successful

 Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary

 Raytheon integrates Stinger missile with armored vehicle
CYBER WARS
Death toll from US drone strike in Pakistan rises to 26: officials

 UK will not confirm drone death of IS 'White Widow' recruiter

 New long range drones expected in 2018

 Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences
CYBER WARS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard
CYBER WARS
Israeli artillery shells becoming precision guided weapons

 Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract

 Australia seeks small diameter bombs from U.S.
CYBER WARS
Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
CYBER WARS
India, Russia to hold first 'tri-service' war games

 China's Xi caught between Kim nukes, Trump tweets

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
CYBER WARS
Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement