Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
 by Thomas Schaller for Satcom Frontier
 McLean VA (SPX) Dec 05, 2017


illustration only

In the past couple of years, we have seen a steady reduction in the costs of manufacturing and launching communications satellites. Smaller satellites built for low-earth orbit, standard satellite designs, reusable rockets, and launch vehicles capable of delivering multiple satellites per mission have combined to make space more affordable for new users, allowing more and more governments to make space a vital part of the communications strategy. The number of countries and commercial enterprises owning their own satellites is projected to increase dramatically in the next decade.

However, being able to afford manufacturing and launching a satellite is quite a bit different than meeting the twin challenges of first, getting the satellite from the drawing board and into orbit, and second, operating the spacecraft throughout its useful life.

Just as new space entrants will hire experts to build and launch a satellite, they can also find specialists for a range of what the industry calls Satellite Related Services (SRS).

Space is not an environment to "learn on the job." Many companies outsource non-core IT functions like cloud services or payroll processing, and they can outsource pretty much all phases of launching and operating satellites as well. Intelsat currently operates 23 third- party spacecraft for a number of clients.

These SRS clients are serviced by the same highly-qualified and experienced engineering and operational staff that successfully manages Intelsat's own satellite constellation of 50 satellites.

SRS customers, depending on the type of service, may also have access to Intelsat's global network of teleports and fiber, providing other avenues to greatly reduce their satellite operating expenses.

SRS services include:

+ Satellite procurement and oversight of construction

+ Launch integration support

+ Transfer-orbit support services (TOSS), which begin when a client satellite reaches space and separates from the launch rocket and ends when the satellite is at its final orbital/service position

+ In-orbit testing (IOT) of client satellite and payload

+ Telemetry, Tracking, and Commanding (TT and C), sometimes called Telemetry, Commanding and Ranging (TCR), for the life of the client satellite. Intelsat's TT and C network accesses more than 198 TOSS and TT and C antenna systems at over 20 globally dispersed locations.

+ Customer colocation and hosting services, with options that include space for antenna systems, equipment racks or even backup or emergency restoration facilities.

SRS customers include both satellite manufacturers and the manufacturer's customer taking delivery of the spacecraft. Intelsat has even provided TOSS and IOT services to our competitors. Whomever the client, our customers know their data is safe.

Confidentiality is taken very seriously - the Intelsat SRS and service delivery teams do not divulge any information about a customer program to any other departments within Intelsat or outside the company without customer approval.

In 2017, the Intelsat SRS and Satellite Operations teams successfully managed and delivered 28 TOSS, 5 IOT, and 7 TT and C project engagements. In addition, a relatively new service offering has emerged. Most TT and C service agreements are made for the life of the client spacecraft.

However, recently companies are coming to Intelsat for backup TT and C services as a part of their disaster recovery plans, or if they have pending extended maintenance periods scheduled for their existing TT and C resources.

In light of the forecasted increase in independent satellite operators, Intelsat is investing in enhanced ground station capabilities globally to be able to support more missions. International consulting firm Euroconsult recently published research on worldwide government spending in space.

The report noted that the number of countries investing in space has gone from 30 in 2000 to a projected 80 in 2026. The report also estimates a market value of all communications satellites to be $12 billion over the upcoming decade, more than double that of the previous decade.

Intelsat has the design, build, and in-flight expertise that spans all of the major spacecraft manufacturers and operators. Intelsat is uniquely qualified to offer SRS and will continue to expand these service offerings to meet the existing and future needs of Corporations and Government agencies around the world.

Click here for a video on SRS services.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network
 Point Mugu CA (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 The U.S. Navy's Communications Satellite Program Office, PMW 146, and Lockheed Martin handed over full operational control of the fifth Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite to the Naval Satellite Operations Center (NAVSOC). The October 11 milestone followed the successful completion of the MUOS-5 satellite's on-orbit testing and delivery of all operational products needed to "fly" ... read more
Related Links
 Intelsat General
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE intercept opens door to full-rate production

 Lockheed, Romania in deal for upgraded Patriot missile systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species

 Drone Race: Human Versus Artificial Intelligence

 Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Under Trump's shadow, Tillerson heads for Europe

 US battles for global push on N.Korea amid Russia, China doubts

 New Australia laws to deal with foreign political meddling

 Ukraine plans NATO, EU referendums in 'near future'
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement