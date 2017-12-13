Gulf pours 130mn euros into Sahel anti-jihadist force

Paris (AFP) Dec 13, 2017 - Saudi Arabia has pledged 100 million euros towards a five-nation anti-terror force in the Sahel region of West Africa, while the United Arab Emirates has offered 30 million euros, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Macron made the announcement at a meeting to drum up support for the G5 Sahel force, an initiative pooling troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The French president initially gave figures for the Gulf donations in dollars, but his office later indicated that the pledges were in fact in euros.

The leaders of the five nations, which are among the world's poorest, joined Macron and other leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the talks at a chateau in La Celle-Saint-Cloud outside Paris.

Former colonial power France is fighting against jihadists in West Africa with its 4,000-strong regional Barkhane force, but is keen for the countries affected to take on more responsibility.

"We must win the war against terrorism in the Sahel-Sahara region," Macron told a press conference after the meeting.

"There are attacks everyday, there are states which are currently in jeopardy... We must intensify our efforts," he said.

Boko Haram tries to take over military base in NE Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria (AFP) Dec 13, 2017 - Boko Haram fighters battled Nigerian soldiers for about an hour on Wednesday as they tried to take over a military base, in the latest attack against troops in the restive northeast.

A former local government official, a civilian militia member and a motorist who witnessed the shooting said the Islamist militants tried to storm the outpost in the village of Mainok in Borno state.

Troops managed to repel the attack with the help of reinforcements but it comes after a series of similar raids targeting soldiers that is likely to stoke fears of a resurgence.

Lawan Bukar Wasaram, a former chairman of the Kaga district where Mainok is located, said "large numbers" of Boko Haram militants tried to take over the base.

"So far, 14 of the attackers have been killed and two of their (pick-up) trucks impounded," he told AFP. "The situation has been brought under control by troops."

A leader of the civilian militia in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Mainok, gave a similar account, although he put the death toll at nine.

"They attempted to overrun the military base but troops fought back. They had reinforcements," he added.

Motorist Laminu Isa was travelling to Maiduguri from the capital of neighbouring Yobe state, Damaturu, when he and hundreds of other drivers were caught up in the shooting.

"We had to turn to nearby Jakana village and waited until the fighting stopped," he said.

"They came in eight pick-up trucks. We saw them when they crossed the roads and many of us stopped in panic. But they told us they weren't after civilians.

"Their main target was the military so they touched no-one among the motorists."