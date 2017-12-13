Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Military Space News




TERROR WARS
Gulf pours 130mn euros into Sahel anti-jihadist force
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Dec 13, 2017


S.Arabia, UAE pledge 130 mn euros for Sahel anti-terror force
Paris (AFP) Dec 13, 2017 - Saudi Arabia has pledged 100 million euros towards a five-nation anti-terror force in the Sahel region of West Africa, while the United Arab Emirates has offered 30 million euros, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Macron made the announcement at a meeting to drum up support for the G5 Sahel force, an initiative pooling troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The French president initially gave figures for the Gulf donations in dollars, but his office later indicated that the pledges were in fact in euros.

The leaders of the five nations, which are among the world's poorest, joined Macron and other leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the talks at a chateau in La Celle-Saint-Cloud outside Paris.

Former colonial power France is fighting against jihadists in West Africa with its 4,000-strong regional Barkhane force, but is keen for the countries affected to take on more responsibility.

"We must win the war against terrorism in the Sahel-Sahara region," Macron told a press conference after the meeting.

"There are attacks everyday, there are states which are currently in jeopardy... We must intensify our efforts," he said.

Boko Haram tries to take over military base in NE Nigeria
Kano, Nigeria (AFP) Dec 13, 2017 - Boko Haram fighters battled Nigerian soldiers for about an hour on Wednesday as they tried to take over a military base, in the latest attack against troops in the restive northeast.

A former local government official, a civilian militia member and a motorist who witnessed the shooting said the Islamist militants tried to storm the outpost in the village of Mainok in Borno state.

Troops managed to repel the attack with the help of reinforcements but it comes after a series of similar raids targeting soldiers that is likely to stoke fears of a resurgence.

Lawan Bukar Wasaram, a former chairman of the Kaga district where Mainok is located, said "large numbers" of Boko Haram militants tried to take over the base.

"So far, 14 of the attackers have been killed and two of their (pick-up) trucks impounded," he told AFP. "The situation has been brought under control by troops."

A leader of the civilian militia in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Mainok, gave a similar account, although he put the death toll at nine.

"They attempted to overrun the military base but troops fought back. They had reinforcements," he added.

Motorist Laminu Isa was travelling to Maiduguri from the capital of neighbouring Yobe state, Damaturu, when he and hundreds of other drivers were caught up in the shooting.

"We had to turn to nearby Jakana village and waited until the fighting stopped," he said.

"They came in eight pick-up trucks. We saw them when they crossed the roads and many of us stopped in panic. But they told us they weren't after civilians.

"Their main target was the military so they touched no-one among the motorists."

Oil-rich Gulf countries pledged 130 million euros Wednesday towards fighting jihadists in West Africa's Sahel region, as French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders in a bid to boost a fledgling five-nation military force.

The G5 Sahel force brings together troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger -- some of the poorest countries in the world -- and money had been a major obstacle to getting it off the ground.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir promised 100 million euros ($118 million) at the talks while the United Arab Emirates offered 30 million euros, as both seek to show commitment to fighting extremism.

That brings total pledges over the 250 million euros initially needed, a relief for Macron who had lobbied the United States and the Gulf for cash.

"We must win the war against terrorism in the Sahel-Sahara region," Macron told reporters after meeting with the five countries' presidents and other leaders including Germany's Angela Merkel.

"There are attacks every day. There are states which are currently in jeopardy," he said following the talks at a chateau outside Paris.

Former colonial power France has been leading regional counterterrorism efforts through its 4,000-strong Barkhane force, but is keen to spread the burden as its military is engaged on various fronts.

Two years in the planning, the G5 Sahel force is set to cover a desert region the size of Europe.

The idea is for the five nations to develop their capacity to defend themselves through the new force, but their military forces are poorly equipped and need training in the new role.

The talks, which also gathered the prime ministers of Italy and Belgium and officials from the European Union and African Union, come in a busy week of diplomacy for Macron after a climate summit Tuesday.

- 'Time is running out' -

The International Crisis Group described the G5 force as a European effort to "bring down the expense of their overseas operations by delegating them partially to their African partners".

Both France and Germany view the "politically and economically strategic" Sahel as "a source of migration and terrorism", it added in a report Tuesday.

The ambitious goal is to have a pooled force of 5,000 local troops operational by mid-2018, wresting back border areas from jihadists including an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Re-establishing law and order in the border zone between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where several hundred soldiers carried out last month's debut mission, is top priority.

"We are aware that time is running out for us," Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told reporters.

"With what is happening in the Middle East, with the end of the war in Syria, there will be an influx (of jihadists) towards us," he predicted.

The mission is complicated by the support enjoyed by the Islamists on the ground in areas where people's experience of the state has often been one of inefficacy or outright abuse of power.

In central Mali, Human Rights Watch noted that many villagers welcomed Islamists' efforts to punish livestock thieves, while others "expressed anger at Malian army abuses".

The rights group urged the new international force to respect civilians' rights in areas where ordinary people have often borne the brunt of the violence.

Across the region, thousands have died in years of attacks, and tens of thousands have fled their homes.

Troops have also been a frequent target, including an assault in Niger in October which left four US soldiers dead.

- Dangerous region -

The G5 force is set to work alongside Barkhane troops and the UN's 12,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping operation in Mali -- the most dangerous in the world, having lost 90 lives since 2013.

The EU has so far pledged 50 million euros to fund the force and France another eight million, while each of the African countries is putting forward 10 million euros.

Macron had visited both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent weeks, and had also pressed the United States -- which has promised $60 million in aid to the countries -- when he met President Donald Trump in July.

A summit in Brussels in February is set to focus on raising more cash to secure a region that has become a magnet for Islamist militants since Libya descended into chaos in 2011.

In 2012, Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists overran northern Mali, including the fabled desert city of Timbuktu.

France intervened in 2013 to drive the jihadists back but swathes of central and northern Mali remain wracked by violence, which has spilled across its borders.

US air strike destroys vehicle bomb outside Mogadishu
 Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
 US forces in Somalia conducted an air strike Tuesday against a bomb-laden vehicle outside Mogadishu that was deemed an "imminent threat" to the capital, officials said. The strike occurred about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Mogadishu and comes after as many as 512 people were killed in a massive truck bombing in October. "In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U ... read more
