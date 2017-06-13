Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 13, 2017
Harris Corp. RF Communications was awarded a $255 million maximum-ceiling contract for the Special Operations Forces Tactical Communications Next Generation Manpack, or STC NGMP, radio, the Department of Defense announced on Monday.
The contract is in support of the Special Operations Commands Capital Equipment Replacement Program, which includes replacing legacy models of man portable radios such as the AN/PRC-117F and AN/PRC-117G. The contract was competitively awarded under Federal acquisition rules.
Most of the work will be completed in Rochester, N.Y. Work is expected to be completed by June 2023, with fiscal 2017 procurement funds of $1 million will be at time of award.
The STC is a combined communications and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system. It can operate over two channels at once and contains anti-spoofing and Global Positioning System capabilities. It is capable of receiving real-time full motion video and battlefield network information and is designed to easily communicate and integrate with legacy systems.
"The Harris STC handheld is a highly advanced, multiband radio capable of reaching virtually anyone, anywhere, regardless of waveform or device," Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems, said of the system in 2015.
"The STC is the result of our continued investment and commitment to advancing tactical radio communications for our warfighters. It is a purpose-built radio with tremendous power and capability in a very small package."
