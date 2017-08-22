Harris chosen for GSA infrastructure solutions contract



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017



Harris Corporation has won a spot on a U.S. General Services contract for information technology, telecommunication and infrastructure services.

The multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract is for 15 years -- a five-year base period -- with two five-year options and carries ceiling value limit of $50 billion.

Harris and nine other companies under the contract will compete for task orders to supply federal agencies with services and dedicated customer care as agencies transition from GSA's existing Networx contract.

"Harris is a recognized leader in technology and the operation and maintenance of mission critical networks such as FTI, where network security and availability are paramount in supporting the National Airspace System," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a press release. "This unique blend of systems integration expertise, and the pervasiveness of our best-in-class telecom teammates, will provide cost savings to agencies and vastly improve network security, availability, reliability, scalability, and the overall performance of their telecommunications network."

EIS allows federal agencies to gain network services similar to those Harris already provides through its Federal Aviation Administration Infrastructure program, Harris said.

