Harris chosen for GSA infrastructure solutions contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017
Harris Corporation has won a spot on a U.S. General Services contract for information technology, telecommunication and infrastructure services.
The multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract is for 15 years -- a five-year base period -- with two five-year options and carries ceiling value limit of $50 billion.
Harris and nine other companies under the contract will compete for task orders to supply federal agencies with services and dedicated customer care as agencies transition from GSA's existing Networx contract.
"Harris is a recognized leader in technology and the operation and maintenance of mission critical networks such as FTI, where network security and availability are paramount in supporting the National Airspace System," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a press release. "This unique blend of systems integration expertise, and the pervasiveness of our best-in-class telecom teammates, will provide cost savings to agencies and vastly improve network security, availability, reliability, scalability, and the overall performance of their telecommunications network."
EIS allows federal agencies to gain network services similar to those Harris already provides through its Federal Aviation Administration Infrastructure program, Harris said.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
LOC Performance has received a $49.1 million modification to an existing contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle modification kits and installation. The modification, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, is for the acquisition and modification work of 276 Bradley Engineering Change Proposal 1 kits and two sets of spare parts. This will be used to upgrade Bradley Fighting Vehi ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement