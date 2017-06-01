Harris producing sonobuoy launch equipment for Boeing



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017



Harris Corporation is supplying Boeing with sonobuoy launching equipment for use by P-8A anti-submarine aircraft.

The Poseidons -- 49 in all -- are to be flown by the U.S. Navy in addition to the military forces of Australia and Britain, Harri Corporation said.

"The P-8A will be at the center of the U.S. and its allies' anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions for the foreseeable future," said Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems. "Harris technology dramatically improves on existing sonobuoy launching capabilities, helping to enable this important mission."

Harris said it will supply single-shot and rotary launchers capable of deploying up to 10 sonobuoys.

Other specifics about the lightweight, pneumatic launchers and the monetary value of the contract were not disclosed.

Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017





A former High Endurance Cutter of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Morgenthau, was recently transferred to the Coast Guard of Vietnam during a ceremony in Hawaii. The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said the ship, which is being renamed CSB 8020, is expected to improve the Vietnam Coast Guard's capacity to perform maritime law enforcement operations, search-and-rescue missions and humanitarian operation ... read more

Related Links

