MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 16, 2017


Harris electronic counter-measure system for U.S., Australia
Washington (UPI) Oct 16, 2017 - Harris Corporation has been contract for electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and Australian F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft, the company announced on Monday.

The contract for Lot 14 ALQ-214(V)4/5 integrated defensive electronic counter-measures jammers is worth $133 million. Australia is receiving the jammers through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

Harris said the equipment will be used on F/A-18C/D/E/F variants. Deliveries are expected to be completed by May of 2020.

"Naval aviators face a growing range of threats as their missions evolve and hostile actors gain access to increasingly advanced technology," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a press release.

"Harris has helped keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats for nearly 20 years. We remain firmly committed to supporting their critical missions."

Harris Corporation has received a five-year U.S. Navy single-award contract to supply tactical radios to the Navy and Marine Corps.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract single-award contract, which includes ancillary devices, carries a ceiling value of $765 million.

"This award stems from our successful long-standing track record of developing and delivering the most advanced family of tactical radios," Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems, said in a press release. "The award enables Harris to continue to meet the Navy and Marine Corps' current and emerging needs so that they can successfully accomplish their missions around the globe."

Equipment Harris is to provide the Navy and Marine Corps includes AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A and the new AN/PRC-160 wideband HF radio. The ancillary devices will be attachments to support handheld, manpack, vehicular and base station mission needs.

The award follows Harris' realization of an earlier $300 million IDIQ contract.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
 The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
