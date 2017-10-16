Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

|.
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 16, 2017
Harris Corporation has received a five-year U.S. Navy single-award contract to supply tactical radios to the Navy and Marine Corps.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract single-award contract, which includes ancillary devices, carries a ceiling value of $765 million.
"This award stems from our successful long-standing track record of developing and delivering the most advanced family of tactical radios," Chris Young, president of Harris Communication Systems, said in a press release. "The award enables Harris to continue to meet the Navy and Marine Corps' current and emerging needs so that they can successfully accomplish their missions around the globe."
Equipment Harris is to provide the Navy and Marine Corps includes AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A and the new AN/PRC-160 wideband HF radio. The ancillary devices will be attachments to support handheld, manpack, vehicular and base station mission needs.
The award follows Harris' realization of an earlier $300 million IDIQ contract.
