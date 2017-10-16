Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines

Washington (UPI) Oct 16, 2017 - Harris Corporation has been contract for electronic jammers to protect U.S. Navy and Australian F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft, the company announced on Monday.

The contract for Lot 14 ALQ-214(V)4/5 integrated defensive electronic counter-measures jammers is worth $133 million. Australia is receiving the jammers through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

Harris said the equipment will be used on F/A-18C/D/E/F variants. Deliveries are expected to be completed by May of 2020.

"Naval aviators face a growing range of threats as their missions evolve and hostile actors gain access to increasingly advanced technology," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a press release.

"Harris has helped keep naval aviators ahead of emerging threats for nearly 20 years. We remain firmly committed to supporting their critical missions."