Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 7, 2017
A new counter-drone system by German sensor-maker Hensoldt has been successfully demonstrated at an airfield in Hamburg-Finkenwerder, Germany.
The counter-drone system -- for protecting airports and infrastructure -- is the Xpeller counter-UAV system, which combines radar, RF and optical sensors and a targeted jammer
Hensoldt said the system's individual elements were positioned at the airfield to ensure optimum surveillance of the entire area by integrating Xpeller into the airfield's infrastructure and proving its compatibility with all the other local systems.
Xpeller managed to reliably detect UAVs starting from different locations, the company said in a press release.
The Xpeller, part of a modular family of products, includes various sensors such as radar, camera and radio frequency detectors and direction finders and jammers. It uses sensors to detect and identify a drone as far as several miles away. A jammer -- using real-time signal analysis -- then interrupts the link between drone and its pilot, or interferes with the drone's navigation system.
The company comprises the security and defense electronics activities of the Airbus Group, which were spun off from the group in 2017.
Miami (AFP) Dec 4, 2017
Peregrine falcons are nature's fastest predators, and the way they swoop down on a target may one day inspire small, visually guided drones that can take out rogue drones, researchers said Monday. Falcons' attack trajectories do not follow any geometric rules, contrary to popular belief, said the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Rather, the birds use their e ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement