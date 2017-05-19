Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Hero's welcome in Pyongyang for North's missile developers
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) May 19, 2017


N. Korea conflict would be tragic on 'unbelievable scale': Mattis
Washington (AFP) May 19, 2017 - Pentagon chief Jim Mattis delivered a somber caution on North Korea on Friday, saying any military attempts to resolve the crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale."

Mattis was speaking to reporters at the Pentagon days after North Korea test-fired what analysts say was its longest-range rocket yet.

Despite tough talk from top US officials in recent weeks and the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to the region, Mattis said the best option for North Korea is finding an international solution to effectively apply pressure on Pyongyang.

"As you know, if this goes to a military solution, it is going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale, and so our effort is to work with the UN, work with China, work with Japan, work with South Korea to try to find a way out of this situation," he said.

Pyongyang is accelerating efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

Though Mattis said Pyongyang isn't listening to cautions from the international community, he credited China's efforts to apply pressure as having some limited influence.

"There appears to be some impact by the Chinese working here," he said.

Mattis said the rocket tested Sunday had gone very high and North Korean scientists likely learned a lot from the test, but he would not say if it was clear the missile made a controlled re-entry from outside the atmosphere.

In Pyongyang on Friday, thousands of residents lined the streets to give the scientists and workers behind Sunday's missile test a hero's welcome, state media reported.

Even without its missiles, North Korea has amassed artillery units along its border with South Korea and any military action from Pyongyang could be devastating.

The capital, Seoul, is only about 35 miles (55 kilometers) away and some of the North's canons could rain shells onto the city of 10 million.

Thousands of men in their Sunday best and women in colourful traditional dress lined the streets of Pyongyang to give the scientists and workers behind North Korea's latest missile test a hero's welcome, state media reported Friday.

"People's enthusiastic welcome for defence science warriors," ran a front-page headline in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party, alongside pictures of the developers of what appears to be its longest-range ballistic missile.

The paper praised those responsible for the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile for showing the world "the strength of the powerful self-reliant nuclear state".

Photos showed hundreds of developers wearing military garb saluting giant statues of late leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il that dominate the centre of the capital.

Others showed residents waving red flags and artificial flowers as they turned out to greet a convoy of buses carrying the developers.

"Streets of the capital city of Pyongyang were full of festive atmosphere to greet the scientists of national defence," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

"Hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life and school youth and children were waiting for the merited persons along the streets," it reported.

North Korea on Sunday test-fired what analysts say was its longest-range rocket yet as it accelerates efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

Pyongyang has long had missiles that can reach targets across the South -- the 500 kilometre Scud -- and Japan, the 1,000-1,300 kilometre Rodong.

But with an imputed range of 4,500 kilometres the Hwasong-12 puts US bases on the Pacific island of Guam within reach.

Leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw the launch and warned of "the worst-ever disaster" if the US provoked the secrative state, claiming it is in "range of (nuclear) strikes", according to Rodong Sinmun on Monday.

But there are questions over whether Pyongyang can miniaturise a nuclear weapon sufficiently to fit it onto a missile nose cone, or has mastered the re-entry technology needed to ensure it survives returning into Earth's atmosphere.

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year.

China urges S.Korea to 'remove obstacles' to good ties
 Beijing (AFP) May 18, 2017
 China's foreign minister urged South Korea's new government on Thursday to remove "obstacles" to good relations amid Chinese anger at the US deployment of an anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula. Greeting South Korean presidential envoy Lee Hae-Chan in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said bilateral relations have made immense progress over the years. "But this year we've had som ... read more
