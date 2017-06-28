Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Huntington Ingalls awarded contract for Flight III destroyers
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 28, 2017


Huntington Ingalls has received a modification to an existing contract to build the under-construction DDG 125, the eventual Jack H. Lucas, to the Flight III baseline standard.

Under the contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Tuesday, the Jack H. Lucas will be the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to incorporate the Flight III systems.

The upgrades include the SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar, improved power generation, cooling system upgrades and other modifications.

The contract falls under source selection sensitive information guidelines due to it being the first Flight III DDG and competitive bids for further construction are pending.

Work will be conducted at Pascagoula, Miss., Cincinnati, Ohio, and other locations across the United States, and is expected to be completed by 2024. Undetermined Fiscal 2017 Navy shipbuilding and conversion funds will be obligated upon award.

The DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class is a multirole destroyer built around the Aegis Combat System, an advanced air defense and radar network. Some models are capable of shooting down incoming ballistic missiles and form a key part of U.S. ballistic missile defenses.

It can perform land attack missions using Tomahawk cruise missiles and a radar-guided 5-inch gun. It also has a towed-sonar array and torpedo launchers for anti-submarine operations, along with a variety of autocannons and machine guns for point defense.

Flight III destroyers will feature the under development AN/SPY-5 AMDR as an upgrade from the current AN/SPY-1 series of air and missile search radars. Flight IIIs will also have greater data-processing and datalink capabilities and measures to improve habitability aboard the ships like upgraded galleys.

"This will be the 35th Aegis destroyer we will build for the U.S. Navy in what has been one of our company's most successful programs," Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding, said in a press release. "These ships are in high demand, and this Flight III ship will be the most capable DDG 51-class ship ever built."

FLOATING STEEL
UK's new aircraft carrier sets sail for first time
 Rosyth, United Kingdom (AFP) June 26, 2017
 Britain's new and only aircraft carrier - the largest and most powerful ship ever built for the Royal Navy - set off for its first sea trial in Scotland on Monday. HMS Queen Elizabeth, a 280-metre (919-foot), 65,000-tonne vessel, left the dock at the port of Rosyth on the Firth of Forth estuary near Edinburgh. The ship cost Pounds 3.0 billion (3.4 billion euros, $3.8 billion) to build in a p ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 Lockheed receives PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile contract

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul
FLOATING STEEL
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
FLOATING STEEL
Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

 Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials
FLOATING STEEL
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
FLOATING STEEL
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces
FLOATING STEEL
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
FLOATING STEEL
China protests alleged Indian border incursion

 US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate
FLOATING STEEL
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement