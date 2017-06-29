IAI investing in European cybersecurity companies



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017



Israel Aerospace Industries' Cyber Division is investing in companies in Holland and Hungary to expand its research and development activities in the field.

These investments join IAI's cyber-operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore, where it operates R&D and innovation centers, the company said when making the announcement on Thursday.

"Our investments in local software companies form the basis for expanding our R&D into fields that complement our Israeli operations while reinforcing our European representations in advancing joint business activities," Esti Peshin, general manager of IAI's Cyber Division, said in a press release.

In the Netherlands, IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, which provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to governments and enterprise.

Inpedio BV's 'Mercury' product protects cellular iOS and Android devices from attacks through a multilayer approach integrating protection methods on devices with those of networks.

In Hungary, IAI is investing in Cytrox. The company offers governments an operational solution for design, management and implementation of systems for the gathering of intelligence from devices and online sources.

IAI did not detail the investment amounts when it announced the move at the Cyber Week conference in Israel.

