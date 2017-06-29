Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
IAI investing in European cybersecurity companies
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017


Israel Aerospace Industries' Cyber Division is investing in companies in Holland and Hungary to expand its research and development activities in the field.

These investments join IAI's cyber-operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore, where it operates R&D and innovation centers, the company said when making the announcement on Thursday.

"Our investments in local software companies form the basis for expanding our R&D into fields that complement our Israeli operations while reinforcing our European representations in advancing joint business activities," Esti Peshin, general manager of IAI's Cyber Division, said in a press release.

In the Netherlands, IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, which provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to governments and enterprise.

Inpedio BV's 'Mercury' product protects cellular iOS and Android devices from attacks through a multilayer approach integrating protection methods on devices with those of networks.

In Hungary, IAI is investing in Cytrox. The company offers governments an operational solution for design, management and implementation of systems for the gathering of intelligence from devices and online sources.

IAI did not detail the investment amounts when it announced the move at the Cyber Week conference in Israel.

CYBER WARS
NATO says cyber attacks a call to arms
 Brussels (AFP) June 28, 2017
 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the alliance must step up its defence against cyberattacks, saying they could potentially trigger their Article 5 mutual defence commitment. Computer users around the world were scrambling Wednesday to reboot systems after a tidal wave of ransomware cyberattacks spread from Ukraine and Russia across Europe to the United States and then on to Asia. It se ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Lockheed Martin receives contract modification for UAE THAAD

 Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul
CYBER WARS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
CYBER WARS
Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 China drone king turns to farming

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B
CYBER WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
CYBER WARS
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition
CYBER WARS
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets
CYBER WARS
Massive military parade for Xi as Hong Kong activists freed

 Beijing's South China Sea outposts nearly set for missile deployment

 Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

 Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media
CYBER WARS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement