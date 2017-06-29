IAI investing in European cybersecurity companies

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries' Cyber Division is investing in companies in Holland and Hungary to expand its research and development activities in the field.
These investments join IAI's cyber-operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore, where it operates R&D and innovation centers, the company said when making the announcement on Thursday.
"Our investments in local software companies form the basis for expanding our R&D into fields that complement our Israeli operations while reinforcing our European representations in advancing joint business activities," Esti Peshin, general manager of IAI's Cyber Division, said in a press release.
In the Netherlands, IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, which provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to governments and enterprise.
Inpedio BV's 'Mercury' product protects cellular iOS and Android devices from attacks through a multilayer approach integrating protection methods on devices with those of networks.
In Hungary, IAI is investing in Cytrox. The company offers governments an operational solution for design, management and implementation of systems for the gathering of intelligence from devices and online sources.
IAI did not detail the investment amounts when it announced the move at the Cyber Week conference in Israel.
Brussels (AFP) June 28, 2017
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the alliance must step up its defence against cyberattacks, saying they could potentially trigger their Article 5 mutual defence commitment. Computer users around the world were scrambling Wednesday to reboot systems after a tidal wave of ransomware cyberattacks spread from Ukraine and Russia across Europe to the United States and then on to Asia. It se ... read more
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement