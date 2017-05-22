IAI supplying missile systems to India

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries is providing LRSAM air and missile defense systems to government-owned Bharat Electronics Limited of India.
The order for additional LRSAM systems is worth $630 million and the first to involve BEL, the main contractor in a project that is part of the country's "Make in India" policy.
IAI said the missile systems will be for four Indian naval vessels.
Prior to signing the contract, India tested the missile as part of an operational interception trial aboard India's navy ship.
"The new contract adds to other deals signed in the last decade by IAI with India's defense forces, reinforcing IAI's global leadership position in air and missile defense systems," said Joseph Weiss, IAI president and chief executive officer. The inclusion of Indian governmental company BEL for the first time, is a step up in our relationship with the Indian industry as part of the 'Make in India' policy.
"This unique project represents the close collaboration between India's DRDO, IAI and the defence forces of both countries," Joseph Weiss, president and CEO of IAI, said in a press release. "We will proceed to implementing it with joint efforts."
LRSAM was jointly developed IAI and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Others involved were IAI subsidiary ELTA and RAFAEL. India's BEL, L&T, BDL and others were also participants in its development.
The missile system includes advanced phased-array radar, a command-and-control system, launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers.
