ICBM launch facility receives comprehensive maintenance



by Richard Tomkins



Washington DC (UPI) May 16, 2017



An ICBM launch facility has undergone its first comprehensive programmed depot maintenance since the facility's activation in 1962.

The maintenance of the launch facility at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana consisted of a complete overhaul of parts to ensure equipment meets military standards and requirements.

The work was conducted by the 583rd Missile Maintenance Squadron, which is part of Air Force Materiel Command. It included lubrication of door apparatuses, removing corrosion from the silo and upgrading the facility's launcher closure system.

In addition to the Air Force Material Command, the Air Force Air Force Global Strike Command was involved in the PDM.

The entire process, which saw the removal of the missiles, took approximately two months to complete.

"It is a lot of work to ensure the sustainability of an LF for the ground base strategic deterrent," said Jason Young, 583rd MMXS general manager. "The teamwork between stakeholders at all levels has allowed us to gain a head start and accomplish a lot more work."

The U.S Air Force said other launch facilities are scheduled to undergo PDM through an eight-year cycle.

"This was a combined effort between multiple agencies," said Staff Sgt. Maxwell Corall, 341st MMXS missile maintenance team chief, whose team will be replacing the missile now that the PDM is complete. "It will be exciting to see the LF completely redone and for my team and I to become a part of history."

