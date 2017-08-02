Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CYBER WARS
ICF to support Army cyber-security operations, research
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 2, 2017


Technology services provider ICF has received a $93 million contract to support the cyber-operations and cyber-security research of the U.S. Army.

The award was given by the Army Research Laboratory, or ARL, for its programs and includes a base period of performance and option periods.

"ARL is the tip of the spear when it comes to national security, responsible for continually monitoring, testing and defending the cyber-operations of the U.S. armed forces," Samuel Visner, senior vice president for cyber-security and resilience at ICF, said in a press release. "We are proud to work with ARL to guard against current and emerging threats to its information systems and technology infrastructure, and excited to contribute to the state of cyber research and development."

ICF said that under the contract it will support ARL's Cybersecurity Service Provider program in basic and applied research to develop cyber-tools and techniques that advance computer network defense. The support for ARL's cyber operations -- and those of ARL subscribers -- will include onsite and remote reviews of network security to ensure alignment between policy, compliance and assessment functions.

"As partners for over two decades, we look forward to continuing our support of ARL in developing new concepts and researching, testing and applying new technologies to our nation's defense," said Bill Christman, vice president at ICF.

