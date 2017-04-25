IS terrorises Mosul civilians as Iraq forces advance

Baghdad (AFP) April 25, 2017 - Jihadist militants from the Islamic State group posing as liberating security forces killed at least 15 civilians who welcomed them in central Mosul, officials said on Tuesday.

Wearing police uniforms, they entered parts of the Old City on Monday to trick residents into showing their support for the federal forces, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) and a local official said.

"Daesh (IS) terrorist gangs committed a brutal crime yesterday morning in an area of Mosul's Old City," the JOC said in a statement.

It said the jihadists, who are defending their last Mosul bastions against a huge six-month-old offensive by the security forces, wanted to "confound civilians who expressed joy and welcomed them with chanting".

They killed women and children, the JOC said, "to make it clear the area was still under enemy control".

The statement did not specify how many were killed in that manner but Hossameddin al-Abbar, a member of Nineveh provincial council, told AFP at least 15 civilians were shot dead.

"Daesh members, some of them wearing federal police uniforms, entered the Al-Maidan and Corniche areas of the Old City," he said.

"They were driving black vehicles and posing as liberators from the Iraqi forces," Abbar added.

"When some families welcomed them, they arrested several of them. They executed at least 15 other people," he said.

Iraq holding Qatar hunting party's ransom money: PM

Baghdad (AFP) April 25, 2017 - Iraq is holding hundreds of millions of dollars Qatari negotiators had brought to Baghdad as ransom money for the release of kidnapped hunters, the prime minister said Tuesday.

A hunting party consisting of 24 Qataris and two Saudis kidnapped in southern Iraq in December 2015 was released last week and flew back home from Baghdad on Friday, according to officials in the three countries.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference that Qatari negotiators had come to Baghdad prior to the release with what he said was hundreds of millions of dollars in ransom money.

"The Qatari government sent its envoy to Iraq and asked to bring a private plane," Abadi said.

"We were surprised that there were big bags, so we seized them and they contained hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.

"This money was brought in without the approval of the Iraqi government. We have a central bank and a judiciary," he said, explaining he would insist due process be followed.

"Hundreds of millions to armed groups? Is this acceptable," Abadi asked, without specifying to which groups he was referring.

The hunting party was released without word from the Iraqi interior ministry or any other official on who had kidnapped them in the first place nor what the terms of their release were.

Sources close to the negotiations however told AFP that their release was part of a broad regional deal between Iran and Qatar involving the evacuation of residents from government-controlled villages in northern Syria.

Qatar has long been thought to have sway on some Sunni rebel groups in Syria, including the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Nusra Front that besieged the villages.

The same sources said ransom money and prisoner exchanges were also part of the deal.