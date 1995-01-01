Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
India cross-border firing kills six Pakistani civilians: military
 by Staff Writers
 Islamabad (AFP) Sept 22, 2017


The Pakistani military Friday said six people have been killed and over two dozen wounded in firing by Indian troops, in the latest cross-border violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The incident occurred within the last 24 hours near the frontier dividing Indian-held Kashmir from Pakistan's Punjab province, known as the working boundary, Pakistani officials said.

"Indian brutality on World Peace Day martyred 6 innocent Pakistanis, injured 26 along working boundary in Chappar/Harpal/Charwa Sector," Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman of the country's armed forces, said on Twitter.

The violence coincided with a war of words between the arch rivals at the United Nations in New York.

During a speech to the general assembly earlier this week Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of unleashing "massive and indiscriminate force" in the disputed region of Kashmir and called for an international investigation.

India fired back at the remarks and accused Islamabad of harbouring militants, labelling the country "terroristan".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Later, the Pakistani army said the military commanders of the two countries had made contact on a special hotline to discuss the issue.

"Issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians, residing in vicinity of working boundary was raised by DGMO (Director General Military Operations) Pakistan Army," a statement by the military said.

"Indian DGMO was conveyed unflinching resolve of Pakistan Army to ensure security of its population and it shall continue to take all necessary measures to deter any such aggression in future."

The neighbours regularly exchange mortar fire across the border despite signing a ceasefire in 2003.

However incidents inside Punjab are rarer.

Tensions reached dangerous levels last September, with both sides blaming one another for cross-border raids.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of firing across the frontier, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including to civilians.

THE STANS
UN Security Council warns against holding Iraqi Kurd vote
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 21, 2017
 The UN Security Council on Thursday warned that a referendum on independence by Iraq's Kurdistan region was potentially destabilizing, adding its weight to international opposition to the vote. In a unanimous statement, the 15-member council said the referendum planned for Monday could hinder efforts to help refugees return home and weaken the military campaign against the Islamic State grou ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion
THE STANS
Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings

 Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain
THE STANS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

 Study weighs risks of human-drone impacts

 China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition
THE STANS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
THE STANS
Logos Technologies gets DARPA contract for SilentHawk motorcycle

 Sierra Nevada receives $205M contract for IED jammer support

 DARPA Rolls Out Electronics Resurgence Initiative

 Oshkosh receives $466.8M contract for armored tactical trucks
THE STANS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
THE STANS
Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency

 Slovakia plans to meet NATO defence budget target by 2024

 NATO chief backs UN peacekeepers across east Ukraine

 Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions
THE STANS
A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement