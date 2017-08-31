Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
India produces first locally made Israeli missile
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017


The first Indian produced Long Range Surface to Air missile by Israel Aerospace Industries has been given to the Indian Navy.

The delivery was made by Indian Minister of Defense Arun Jaitley earlier this week after the missile was presented to him by IAI and Indian business officials in Hyderabad.

"The delivery of the first missile manufactured in India to India's defense arms is a technological dream come true," Boaz Levi, executive vice president and general manager of IAI's Systems, Missiles & Space Group, said in a press release. "It is another exciting step in the many-years collaboration between IAI, India's government, India's DRDO and other partners and one that reflects a technological and engineering effort of the highest level."

The LRSAM was made in India as part of the country's indigenous manufacturing program. IAI and RAFAEL from Israel, together with India's Baharat Dynamic, established a production line in India for the LRSAM program, which was backed by India's Defense Research and Development Organization.

The production lines integrated Israeli-made and Indian-made assemblies for the weapon.

IAI said the missile features advanced phased-array radar and command-and-control system, launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers for protection against a variety of aerial, naval and airborne threats.

The LRSAM is operational with the Indian air force, Indian navy and Israel Defense Forces.

MISSILE NEWS
Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade
 Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017
 A software upgrade to the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile is being rolled out by Orbital ATK with the U.S. Navy. The Block I software upgrade, tested earlier this year by the company, provides enhanced performance against enemy defense systems and mobile targets. The missile is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and is expected to gain initial operating capability wit ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast

 US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
MISSILE NEWS
TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
MISSILE NEWS
BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 Saab wins British Army training extension
MISSILE NEWS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
MISSILE NEWS
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
MISSILE NEWS
Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement