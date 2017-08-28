Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
India says military stand-off with China ends
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 28, 2017


China 'pleased' India withdraws from disputed border
Beijing (AFP) Aug 28, 2017 - China said Monday it was "pleased" that India had agreed to withdraw troops from a disputed border area in the Himalayas following a months-long stand-off.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Chinese personnel on the ground verified that Indian troops and equipment had pulled back in the morning from the area, which is disputed between China and Bhutan.

India's foreign ministry announced earlier an "expeditious disengagement" in the Doklam area after reaching an "understanding" with Beijing on the confrontation that began on June 16.

"I am pleased to confirm that trespassing Indian personnel have all pulled back to the Indian side of the boundary," Hua told a regular news briefing.

"Chinese troops continue to patrol on the Chinese side of the boundary," she said.

The stand-off began in mid-June after Chinese troops started building a road on the remote Doklam plateau.

India -- a close ally of Bhutan -- has an army base nearby and moved soldiers into the flashpoint zone to halt the work, prompting Beijing to accuse it of trespassing on Chinese soil.

China had repeatedly said India must withdraw its troops before any proper negotiation takes place. India said both sides should withdraw their forces together.

Monday's announcement comes days before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China for a summit of the BRICS group of countries, which also include Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

Hua said China has "friendly relations with India" and hopes its neighbour can "earnestly abide by historical relations and norms governing international law".

"We will, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, uphold peace and tranquility in border areas with India."

India said Monday it had agreed with China to end a months-long military stand-off at a strategically important disputed area in the Himalayas and troops were disengaging.

The foreign ministry said it had reached an "understanding" after talks with Beijing about the tense confrontation in an area near the Indian border that is claimed by both China and Bhutan.

China's foreign ministry said only that Indian troops were withdrawing. But New Delhi later made clear that both countries were pulling back their border forces.

"We had earlier in the day announced that following diplomatic communications, expeditious disengagement of border personnel of China and India at the face-off site was ongoing," the Indian statement said.

"This process has since been almost completed under verification."

The stand-off at the Doklam plateau began on June 16 and sparked what some analysts said was the worst crisis in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India does not claim Doklam for itself but is closely allied with Bhutan, which it regards as a buffer against rival China to the north.

India and China have a long history of mistrust and went to war in 1962 over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China announced it was "pleased" that India had agreed to withdraw troops from the flashpoint area.

"I am pleased to confirm that trespassing Indian personnel have all pulled back to the Indian side of the boundary," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"Chinese troops continue to patrol on the Chinese side of the boundary," she said.

China had repeatedly said India must withdraw its troops before any proper negotiation takes place. India said both sides should withdraw their forces together.

The border trouble began in June when Chinese soldiers started to extend a road through the Doklam territory -- known as "Donglang" in Chinese.

India deployed troops to stop the construction project, prompting Beijing to accuse it of trespassing on Chinese soil.

The plateau is strategically significant as it gives China access to the so-called "chicken's neck" -- a thin strip of land connecting India's northeastern states with the rest of the country.

Another incident elsewhere earlier this month, in which Indian and Chinese soldiers fought with rocks and sticks at a high-altitude lake on the disputed border between the two countries, further inflamed tensions.

Dhruva Jaishankar, a foreign policy fellow with Brookings India, said India had achieved its objective by refusing to budge and getting China to step back from its contentious road project.

"The Chinese side is going to focus on the fact that the Indian troops have withdrawn. (But) ultimately the issue is whether this road gets built or not, and it appears that it won't be the case," Jaishankar told AFP.

India has historically been closely allied to Bhutan, but in recent years China has sought to increase its own engagement with the tiny mountainous kingdom.

That has fed into a broader competition for regional influence between the two Asian powers.

Monday's announcement comes days before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China for a summit of BRICS countries -- India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

burs-cc/eb

SUPERPOWERS
US won't pull back from S. China Sea ops: general
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Aug 25, 2017
 An American general insisted Friday the United States would not pull back from operations in the disputed South China Sea to combat Beijing's territorial claims despite a series of accidents involving US warships. General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said the American military still had "credibility... all over the world" despite the incidents, which have raised conc ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract

 Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy
SUPERPOWERS
Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system

 Go fetch! Drones help Swiss rescue dogs find the missing

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
SUPERPOWERS
Harris chosen for GSA infrastructure solutions contract

 L-3 receives $28.4M contract for bomb fuses

 Saab training systems for Estonian Army

 Marine Corps requests 50,000 more M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles
SUPERPOWERS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
SUPERPOWERS
China slams reported Indian road project on border

 NATO chief demands Russian 'transparency' on war games

 US Navy collisions a propaganda windfall for China

 US won't pull back from S. China Sea ops: general
SUPERPOWERS
Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement