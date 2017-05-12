India seeks CBRN protective equipment

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017
The sale of CBRN equipment to India under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program has been approved by the State Department.
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program, said in a press release the possible sale is worth an estimated $75 million.
The equipment, for use against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, includes 38,034 M50 general purpose masks; Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology -- 38,034 each of suits, pairs of trousers, pairs of gloves, pairs of boots and NBC bags – plus 854 aprons; 854 alternative aprons; 9,509 Quick Doff Hoods; and 114,102 M61 filters.
Training on the use of the equipment and elements of logistics support are also part of the deal, DSCA said in its notification to Congress.
The principal contractor for the equipment would be Avon Protection Systems of Michigan.
