MILTECH
India seeks CBRN protective equipment
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017


The sale of CBRN equipment to India under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program has been approved by the State Department.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program, said in a press release the possible sale is worth an estimated $75 million.

The equipment, for use against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, includes 38,034 M50 general purpose masks; Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology -- 38,034 each of suits, pairs of trousers, pairs of gloves, pairs of boots and NBC bags – plus 854 aprons; 854 alternative aprons; 9,509 Quick Doff Hoods; and 114,102 M61 filters.

Training on the use of the equipment and elements of logistics support are also part of the deal, DSCA said in its notification to Congress.

The principal contractor for the equipment would be Avon Protection Systems of Michigan.

MILTECH
Milrem touts unmanned ground vehicle
 Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
 Milrem, the Estonian technology company, is bannering its Titan multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle for military use. The Titan THeMIS, or Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System, is a customizable platform with an open architecture and can be used to transport an infantry squad's gear, as a remote weapon station, or for detection and disposal of improvised explosive devices. "I ... read more
