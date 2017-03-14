Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
India test fires BrahMos Extended Range missile
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017


Indian defense researchers completed a test launch with the BrahMos Extended Range Missile in a move industry partners praised as a milestone for the program.

The launch took place in Balasore off the coast of Odisha. The BrahMos Extended Range, a supersonic cruise missile, demonstrated its ability to hit targets exceeding the current range of 180 miles. The missile was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher, and was able to reach Mach 2.8 while in flight.

India's Defense Research and Development Organization, or DRDO, supervised the event alongside officials from BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between the DRDO and Russia's state-owned NPO Mashinostroyeniy.

Officials said the weapon met all mission requirements during the test firing.

"With the successful test firing of BrahMos Extended Range missile, the Indian armed forces will be empowered to knock down enemy targets far beyond the [248 miles]," BrahMos Aerospace CEO Dr. Sudhir Mishra said in a press release. "BrahMos has thus proved its prowess once again as the best supersonic cruise missile system in the world."

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a two-stage missile powered by a solid propellant booster engine during its first stage, and a liquid ramjet when the weapon approaches speeds closer to Mach 3.

The weapon is equipped with a stealth technology and a guidance system to enhance its accuracy.

Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty
 Moscow (AFP) March 9, 2017
 The Kremlin on Thursday denied an accusation by a top US general that Russia violated an arms control treaty with Washington by deploying a land-based cruise missile system. "Russia has been, remains and will continue to be committed to all its international obligations, including those resulting from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Therefo ... read more
