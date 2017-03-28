Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Indian navy commissions first Mk IV-class Landing Craft Utility ship
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017


India's navy commissioned the first of eight MK IV-class Landing Craft Utility ships during a ceremony at Port Blair on Tuesday.

The event was attended by several high-ranking Indian military officials, including Vice Admiral Bimal Kumar Verma.

In a Facebook post, the service notes the vessel was indigenously designed and constructed. The ship's commissioning supports the country's Make In India initiative, an effort pushed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage more domestic economic activity.

Once in service, the new vessel will carry five officers, 46 sailors and 160 troops at a time. The ship displaces 830 tons at sea, and is also capable of carrying heavy military equipment such as armored vehicles and weapons.

The ship is also fitted with an integrated bridge and platform management systems to support amphibious operations, search-and-rescue missions and other humanitarian functions.

U.K., France join forces for new anti-ship weapon
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
 Britain and France have inked an agreement to share the the cost of a new cruise missile program lead by MBDA Missile Systems. Under the terms of the pact, signed by British Defense Minister Harriett Baldwin and French counterpart Laurent Collet-Billon, each country will contribute roughly $62 million for the Future Cruise / Anti-Ship Weapon program.
