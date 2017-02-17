Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone



by Ryan Maass



Jakarta (UPI) Feb 17, 2017



UMS Skeldar, a joint venture between Saab Group and UMS Aero, received a contract to supply its V-200 unmanned aerial vehicle to Indonesia's defense ministry.

The contract signing follows a series of performance and acceptance tests conducted with the UAV during the fourth quarter of 2016. The V-200 has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Indonesia is the first country to procure the aircraft.

"We're proud to announce our contract with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, which cements our business model of forming strategic relationships within priority regions across the world," UMS Skeldar CEO Jakob Baumann said in a press release.

The drone is currently being displayed at Aero India 2017, an aerospace and defense conference taking place in Bengaluru Feb. 14-18.

"The SKELDAR V-200 is the leading [remotely piloted aircraft system] multi-payload and high-endurance platform within the mid-range UAV market, incorporating Saab's experience of 80 years in the aviation industry," Baumann added. "This will be demonstrated at Aero India 2017 as part of the first ever live flight demonstration of the SKELDAR V-200 at an air show."