Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone
 by Ryan Maass
 Jakarta (UPI) Feb 17, 2017


UMS Skeldar, a joint venture between Saab Group and UMS Aero, received a contract to supply its V-200 unmanned aerial vehicle to Indonesia's defense ministry.

The contract signing follows a series of performance and acceptance tests conducted with the UAV during the fourth quarter of 2016. The V-200 has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Indonesia is the first country to procure the aircraft.

"We're proud to announce our contract with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, which cements our business model of forming strategic relationships within priority regions across the world," UMS Skeldar CEO Jakob Baumann said in a press release.

The drone is currently being displayed at Aero India 2017, an aerospace and defense conference taking place in Bengaluru Feb. 14-18.

"The SKELDAR V-200 is the leading [remotely piloted aircraft system] multi-payload and high-endurance platform within the mid-range UAV market, incorporating Saab's experience of 80 years in the aviation industry," Baumann added. "This will be demonstrated at Aero India 2017 as part of the first ever live flight demonstration of the SKELDAR V-200 at an air show."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones
 Norfolk, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
 U.S. Naval Station Mayport in Florida has been selected by the Navy as the East Coast Forward Operating Base for MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems. About 400 Triton unmanned aerial system personnel are to be stationed at the base and will support rotational deployments outside the continental United States. Facility construction will begin this year and the first Triton UAS ... read more

UAV NEWS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
UAV NEWS
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
UAV NEWS
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
UAV NEWS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
UAV NEWS
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
UAV NEWS
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
UAV NEWS
US and Russia agree to boost military communications: Pentagon

 China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea
UAV NEWS
Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement