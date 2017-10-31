Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 31, 2017


Indonesia has ordered an air defense system from Kongsberg of Norway, the company announced on Tuesday.

The system is to be delivered under a $77 million contract between Kongsberg and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense includes command posts, radars, launchers and radios.

NASAMS, or the Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, is a medium- to long-range air-defense system developed in partnership with Raytheon. The system is used by Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, the United States, Spain and Oman.

System integration, training and logistics support is also part of the contract. AMRAAM missiles for the system will be obtained by Indonesia through a separate government-to-government agreement with the United States, Kongsberg said.

"We are very pleased that Indonesia, as the first nation in its region, chooses NASAMS for its homeland defense," Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace President Eirik Lie said in a press release. "The continuous technical evolution and addition of users confirms that NASAMS is the most modern and advanced air defense system in the world."

Lithuania buys Norwegian air defence system amid Russia fears
 Vilnius (AFP) Oct 26, 2017
 Lithuania on Thursday signed a landmark deal to buy Norwegian anti-aircraft missile systems to plug an air defence gap on NATO's eastern flank, amid concerns over Russia. The NASAMS medium-range air defence systems developed by Norway's Kongsberg will be the first such shield in the Baltic states and will cost 110 million euros ($130 million). "There is no secret that we have had gaps in ... read more
