Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 31, 2017



Indonesia has ordered an air defense system from Kongsberg of Norway, the company announced on Tuesday.

The system is to be delivered under a $77 million contract between Kongsberg and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense includes command posts, radars, launchers and radios.

NASAMS, or the Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, is a medium- to long-range air-defense system developed in partnership with Raytheon. The system is used by Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, the United States, Spain and Oman.

System integration, training and logistics support is also part of the contract. AMRAAM missiles for the system will be obtained by Indonesia through a separate government-to-government agreement with the United States, Kongsberg said.

"We are very pleased that Indonesia, as the first nation in its region, chooses NASAMS for its homeland defense," Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace President Eirik Lie said in a press release. "The continuous technical evolution and addition of users confirms that NASAMS is the most modern and advanced air defense system in the world."

