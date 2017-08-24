Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 24, 2017
An industry team led by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated their Low Cost Terminal with an orbiting communications satellite.
The LCT accessed an Advanced Extremely High Frequency joint military satellite already in orbit, the companies announced on Thursday.
AEHF is a network of six satellites used for highly secure worldwide communications.
"LCT achieves low cost by leveraging existing designs, technology, and investments, while adopting a commercial procurement and production model," said Northrop Grumman's vice president of communications Cyrus Dinalia.
"It was designed for easy operation and low maintenance and training costs to make it truly affordable for tactical users needing highly protected anti-jam, low probability of detection communications."
The test is the first time a completely industry-funded and designed terminal has been allowed to access the AEHF network.
The LCT is being designed and tested as three different variants with airborne, ground and portable models. The industry team says the terminals are smaller, lighter, cheaper and easier to use and deploy than existing models. The team is currently looking to receive government approval and certification for the systems pending full production.
AEHF is designed for highly secured communications between the National Security Council, combat commands and tactical units. It can be used for multiple forms of data transmission ranging from nuclear command and control codes or near-live video streams. It is the follow-on system to the 1990s-era Milstar satellite network.
Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement