Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 26, 2017


Insitu is being awarded a $19.6 million delivery order as part of a previous agreement for ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The order will deliver five ScanEagles along with their support equipment, operators, spare parts, site activation services and management for the operation of the UAS in Afghanistan.

The work will primarily be conducted in Afghanistan and Bingen, Wash. with a projected completion date of April 2018. The order is being covered under Afghan Security Forces funding.

The ScanEagle is an unmanned aerial vehicle with a 10-foot wingspan that provides intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance data with high endurance.

It can loiter over a target area for over 24 hours at a maximum altitude of 19,500 feet and carry a variety of sensor payloads and other mission gear. It is designed to be launched from makeshift sites using a catapult and a hook-and-line recovery line so it does not require a runway.

Insitu also operates the U.S. Special Operations Command's MEUAS program using ScanEagles under a contractor-run fee-for-service model for ISTAR services. The ScanEagle MEUAS program has been in service since 2004 when it was first introduced in Iraq.

AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia
 Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017
 UAS-manufacturer AeroVironment formally signed contracts on Tuesday to deliver its Wasp AE unmanned aerial system to the Australian Defense Force, the company announced on Tuesday. The WASP UAS will be delivered over a three-year period AeroVironment, with Australian partner XTEK, will provide local maintenance, training and field support for the aircraft. "This contract to suppl
