THE STANS
Iran, Iraq hold exercises near Iraqi Kurdistan; Kurdish govt open to talks
 By Shwan Mohammad with Ammar Karim in Baghdad
 Sulaimaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Oct 2, 2017


Kurdish government open to dialogue
Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017 - After oil shocks rippled through the market last week, the Kurdish government in Iraq said it was welcoming calls for dialogue from a leading Iraqi cleric.

A risk premium last week supported the rally in crude oil prices after Turkey said it could cut export routes from the Kurdish north to the Ceyhan port on the Mediterranean Sea following a Kurdish referendum for independence from Iraq. Despite widespread criticism, the Kurdish government said it had the right to self-determination following years of grievances with the federal government in Baghdad.

During Friday prayers, a representative for Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq's leading Shiite cleric, called for a political solution.

"We believe that continuous dialogue is vital for protecting coexistence, harmony, and reaching common agreement," a statement attributed Sunday to the majority of the political parties in the Kurdish north read. "Dialogue also prevents hatred, discrimination and racism, which are, regrettably, surfacing in Iraq due to the current political environment."

Sistani positioned himself as the voice of moderation at the beginning of the Iraq conflict in 2003, but his clout diminished with the rise in influence of Moqtada Sadr.

Internally, both sides are at odds over the distribution of the share of oil revenue from Iraq, one of the strongest producers among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The central government, meanwhile, had accused the Kurdish side of not doing its share in supporting an OPEC-led effort to balance the market with managed production declines.

About a half million barrels of oil per day move from the Kurdish north through a pipeline to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean Sea. Ankara said it would close the tap in response to a referendum widely criticized by major world powers. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Kurdish region "will pay the price" for the referendum.

So far, there are no indications that exports from or production in the Kurdish region have been impacted by last week's referendum. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was down more than 1.5 percent in early Monday trading.

Iranian and Iraqi forces staged joint military exercises on Monday near the border with Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, a Kurdish official said, following tensions over the Kurds' independence vote.

Iraqi Kurds voted 92.7 percent in favour of independence on September 25 in a non-binding referendum held in defiance of the central government, which quickly retaliated.

Following the vote, Iraq, Iran and Turkey -- which all have sizeable Kurdish minorities -- took measures to isolate Iraqi Kurdistan, including suspending international flights to and from its two main airports.

The measures included Iran announcing an indefinite ban on the transport of oil and energy products to and from Iraqi Kurdistan.

An Iranian official said Monday that some 600 full fuel tankers were now blocked by Iranian customs from crossing the border.

"Iraqi and Iranian units began exercises at 11:00 am (0800 GMT) with tanks and infantry only 250 metres (yards) from the border," said Shwan Abu Bakr, the Kurdish customs chief at the Bashmakh border post.

"Iraqi forces are dressed in black and there is a large number of Iranian forces," he said, the black uniforms indicating that the Iraqi forces were from the country's elite Counter Terrorism Service.

The Iranian military on its website announced joint military exercises with units of the Iraqi army involving armour and artillery units as well as drones and other air units.

It appeared the manoeuvres were the first joint military exercises between Iran and Iraq since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

The two countries also fought a devastating war between 1980 and 1988.

An Iranian military official had announced on Saturday that the joint exercise would be staged in response to the referendum.

Baghdad declared the ballot illegal and suspended flights in retaliation.

Turkey and Iran, which fear the vote will embolden their own sizeable Kurdish minorities, also threatened action against the Iraqi Kurds.

- 'Provocations must stop': Baghdad -

On Saturday, Iranian armed forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri told reporters the exercises would be held "in the coming days along the shared border".

The decision to carry out the exercises followed a high-level meeting of Iranian commanders where "the territorial integrity and unity of Iraq and the illegitimacy of the independence referendum in northern Iraq were stressed again", he said.

Iraqi soldiers last week also took part in a Turkish military drill close to the Iraqi frontier.

The referendum was held in the three provinces of Iraqi Kurdistan and in several disputed areas under Kurdish control.

Iraqi authorities have demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from disputed areas and that Kurdish authorities hand over control of the region's airports and border posts.

The Iraqi government on Monday demanded that the Kurdish authorities stop "provocations" in disputed territories.

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi's office insisted that the Kurdistan region halt movements of its peshmerga security forces and return Baghdad's control over areas Arbil claimed after a 2014 advance by the Islamic State group.

"The region must stop the escalation and provocation in areas seized by it," spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said in a statement.

Hadithi told AFP that Kurdish forces had declared they would remain in several disputed areas and were continuing movements in Nineveh province that were meant to be "temporary".

"These movements have to cease," he said.

Officially comprising Arbil, Dohuk and Sulaimaniyah provinces, Iraqi Kurdistan also claims other territory including oil-rich Kirkuk province -- a dispute that is a major source of contention with Baghdad.

Hadithi demanded that Arbil "cancel the results of the referendum" and "engage in serious dialogue to strengthen the unity of Iraq".

