Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran army criticises Rouhani's missile comments
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) May 6, 2017


Iran's armed forces warned President Hassan Rouhani against discussing the country's defence programme after he criticised the anti-Israel slogans written on the side of ballistic missiles, local media reported on Saturday.

During an election debate on Friday, Rouhani took the rare step of criticising the elite Revolutionary Guards for the provocative messages they wrote on ballistic missiles before testing them.

"We saw how they wrote slogans on missiles and showed underground (missile) cities to disrupt the JCPOA (nuclear deal)," he said during the debate, which comes ahead of the May 19 election.

Armed Forces spokesman General Masoud Jazayeri responded that the missile programme had "no connection" to the nuclear deal.

"We again stress and recommend the presidential candidates to avoid controversial entries into important and sensitive military and defence issues of the country and giving false information to people," said Jazayeri, according to the website of state broadcaster IRIB.

"The existence of underground missile sites are an important deterrent factor against the sworn enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the nation," Jazayeri added.

Iran says its ballistic missile tests are part of its legitimate defence programme and are not a violation of the 2015 deal, under which it agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for an end to certain sanctions.

But Washington has used them as a pretext for fresh sanctions, saying the missiles could carry nuclear warheads in the future.

All six candidates in the presidential election support the nuclear deal since it had the tacit backing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but Rouhani has accused his conservative opponents of trying to derail it during negotiations.

"Tell people clearly, what will you do regarding (the nuclear deal)? You were all against it," he said during the televised debate.

"When (US President Donald) Trump took office you were celebrating because he said he would tear up the deal. Today people should know whether sanctions and confrontation are coming back or not," he added.

NUKEWARS
UAE hands Iranian 10-year sentence over sanctions breach
 Abu Dhabi (AFP) April 26, 2017
 A UAE court on Wednesday sentenced an Iranian to 10 years in prison followed by deportation for attempting to ship a generator to his home country in breach of international sanctions. The appeals court in Abu Dhabi found the unnamed man guilty of "attempting to export a power generator to Iran for its nuclear programme, in breach of international sanctions," state news agency WAM reported. ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army
NUKEWARS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
NUKEWARS
Carrier drone system undergoing testing

 Fire Scout helicopter drone to receive software, radar upgrade

 Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft
NUKEWARS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations
NUKEWARS
Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract

 BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

 Japan to offer patrol planes to Malaysia: report

 US Army opens new Polish headquarters as troop levels rise
NUKEWARS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement