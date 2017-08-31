Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran complying with nuclear deal: UN watchdog
 By Simon STURDEE
 Vienna (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a UN atomic watchdog report showed Thursday, even as growing tensions between Tehran and Washington threaten to torpedo the landmark agreement.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to "dismantle" the "disastrous" accord between Iran and six major powers curtailing Tehran's atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

While US sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear work remain suspended, Washington has ramped up others related to Tehran's support for "terrorism", its ballistic missile programme and its human rights record.

Iran says this contravenes the "spirit" of the deal, an accusation fired back by Trump at Tehran because of the Islamic republic's funding and supplying of armed groups "across the region".

The 2015 accord covered only Iran's nuclear activities and the new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) quarterly report, seen by AFP, showed that these remained in compliance.

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium -- used for peaceful purposes, but when further processed for a weapon -- did not exceed the agreed limit of 300 kilogrammes (661 pounds), the report said.

It added that Iran "has not pursued the construction of the Arak... reactor" -- which could give it weapons-grade plutonium -- and has not enriched uranium above low purity levels.

The number of enrichment centrifuges also remained as agreed, while Iran's store of heavy water, a reactor coolant, was 111.0 tonnes after it exported 19.1 tonnes to an unnamed country.

Iran has previously inched above an agreed ceiling of 130 tonnes. The plant producing the heavy water was shut for maintenance earlier this year and has now restarted, the IAEA said.

- Military sites -

Trump is due in October to certify to Congress whether Iran is sticking to the nuclear deal. In July he told the Wall Street Journal he "would be surprised if they were in compliance".

The Guardian this week cited former officials and analysts as saying that US intelligence is under pressure from the White House to produce a justification to declare Iran in violation.

Last week Trump despatched his UN envoy Nikki Haley to Vienna. The visit was widely seen as aimed at getting IAEA chief Yukiya Amano to seek access to military sites in Iran.

Such inspections would sallow investigation into whether Iran is conducting research activities or developing equipment -- banned under the deal -- that might be related to making a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA is not thought to have requested any such visits, likely meaning that it has not seen or been given any information suggesting that any such activity has taken place.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday dismissed the idea of inspections at its military sites.

"Our commitments to the world are clear... our relations with the IAEA are defined by rules, not by the US," Rouhani said in a televised address.

As well as the United States the hard-fought agreement also includes China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday there is "no alternative" to the deal.

Tehran has warned that if the deal falls apart it can ramp up its atomic programme again within days, giving Trump a second nuclear crisis to add to the standoff over North Korea.

NUKEWARS
Iran's Rouhani dismisses military site inspections
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 29, 2017
 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday dismissed the idea of inspections at its military sites, reportedly floated by the United States, saying they were not required under a nuclear deal with world powers. "Our commitments to the world are clear... our relations with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association) are defined by rules, not by the US," Rouhani said in a televised addr ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

 US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast

 Latest Aegis Combat System is Successful Against Medium Range Ballistic Missiles

 Black Construction wins Guam contract
NUKEWARS
India produces first locally made Israeli missile

 GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade
NUKEWARS
Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
NUKEWARS
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
NUKEWARS
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
NUKEWARS
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
NUKEWARS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement