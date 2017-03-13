Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Iran mass producing domestic main battle tank
 by Ryan Maass
 Tehran (UPI) Mar 13, 2017


Tehran formally announced it will begin mass producing its domestically built main battle tank during a ceremony attended by the country's defense leadership.

The ceremony was held on Sunday and was attended by Iran's Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan. The official spoke highly of the tank's design, suggesting the new platform's capabilities rival those employed by Western armed forces, according to RT.com.

"The tank can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world in the three main areas of power, precision and mobility, as well as maintenance and durability in the battleground," he said.

The tank has been compared to Russia's T-90MS, the latest variant in the Kremlin's T-90 series.

Russia's Uralvagonzavod production corporation announced it was ready to export the new variant to foreign customers during the IDEX 2017 trade show in late February.

The T-90MS is able to conduct self-testing and self-diagnostics on the field, and is designed to integrate with foreign components including communication systems and air-cooling units.

Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support
 Los Angeles CA (UPI) Mar 8, 2017
 Sierra Nevada received a $30.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the branch's effort to counter improvised explosive devices. The contract modification tasks the company with exercising Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of AN/PLT-5 IED countermeasure devices. The AN/PLT-5 is a mobile system used by military technicians to electronically jam im ... read more
