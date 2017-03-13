Iran mass producing domestic main battle tank



by Ryan Maass



Tehran (UPI) Mar 13, 2017



Tehran formally announced it will begin mass producing its domestically built main battle tank during a ceremony attended by the country's defense leadership.

The ceremony was held on Sunday and was attended by Iran's Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan. The official spoke highly of the tank's design, suggesting the new platform's capabilities rival those employed by Western armed forces, according to RT.com.

"The tank can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world in the three main areas of power, precision and mobility, as well as maintenance and durability in the battleground," he said.

The tank has been compared to Russia's T-90MS, the latest variant in the Kremlin's T-90 series.

Russia's Uralvagonzavod production corporation announced it was ready to export the new variant to foreign customers during the IDEX 2017 trade show in late February.

The T-90MS is able to conduct self-testing and self-diagnostics on the field, and is designed to integrate with foreign components including communication systems and air-cooling units.

