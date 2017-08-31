Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official

|
by Staff Writers
Tehran (AFP) Sept 3, 2017
Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said.
"In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB late Saturday.
"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted."
Bavar (which means "belief") is Tehran's first long-range missile defence system, and is set to be operational by March 2018, he added.
In 2010, Iran began manufacturing Bavar-373 after the purchase of the S-300 from Russia was suspended due to international sanctions.
Russia resumed the sale following the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which lifted sanctions, and Iran's S-300 defence system became operational in March.
On Saturday, the new defence minister Amir Hatami said Iran has "a specific plan to boost missile power".
He said he hoped "the combat capabilities of Iran's ballistic and cruise missiles" would increase in the next four years.
The comments came amid increasing tensions with Washington, which has passed new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile programme.
Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017
The U.S. Defense Department has awarded Raytheon with a $119 million order for engineering services on the U.S. Navy's Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up Round cruise missile. The order will provide for analysis and prototyping for the Tactical Tomahawk's seeker head, as part of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program. The Tactical Tomahawk Block IV is an upgraded version of the Toma
