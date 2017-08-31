Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official
 by Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 3, 2017


Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said.

"In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB late Saturday.

"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted."

Bavar (which means "belief") is Tehran's first long-range missile defence system, and is set to be operational by March 2018, he added.

In 2010, Iran began manufacturing Bavar-373 after the purchase of the S-300 from Russia was suspended due to international sanctions.

Russia resumed the sale following the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which lifted sanctions, and Iran's S-300 defence system became operational in March.

On Saturday, the new defence minister Amir Hatami said Iran has "a specific plan to boost missile power".

He said he hoped "the combat capabilities of Iran's ballistic and cruise missiles" would increase in the next four years.

The comments came amid increasing tensions with Washington, which has passed new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile programme.

MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile
 Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017
 The U.S. Defense Department has awarded Raytheon with a $119 million order for engineering services on the U.S. Navy's Tactical Tomahawk Block IV All-Up Round cruise missile. The order will provide for analysis and prototyping for the Tactical Tomahawk's seeker head, as part of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program. The Tactical Tomahawk Block IV is an upgraded version of the Toma ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Black Construction wins Guam contract

 US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services
MISSILE NEWS
GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark
MISSILE NEWS
TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
MISSILE NEWS
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
MISSILE NEWS
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
MISSILE NEWS
US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'

 NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff
MISSILE NEWS
A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement