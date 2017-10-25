Iranian sentenced to death for spying; US Navy saves Iran fishing boat from pirates



by Staff Writers



Tehran (AFP) Oct 25, 2017



For instance, in July, a US Navy patrol ship fired warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel in the Gulf as it closed in on the American vessel.

The coordination between Iranian authorities and the US stands in contrast to a series of recent encounters in which the US has complained of unprofessional Iranian naval behavior.

Along with the Japanese destroyer JS Amagiri, the USS Howard reached the vessel and its sailors "provided food and water, made repairs, and gave medical aid to three injured civilian mariners," the statement read.

The US command coordinated with an international naval task force which is in the region to battle pirates.

Iran's coast guard called the US naval command in Bahrain to report Tuesday's incident and to ask for help following the attack south of Yemen's Socotra island, the Navy said in a statement

Iran said Wednesday it had sentenced a citizen to death for spying for Israel in return for Swedish residency, after rights activists reported an Iranian-born academic was handed the death penalty.

Amnesty International on Monday announced that emergency medicine specialist Ahmadreza Djalali, detained in Iran since April 2016, was found guilty of working with the Israeli government.

Tehran's prosecutor general Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi did not name Djalali but said a suspect was sentenced to death for passing information on Iran's nuclear programme to agents from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in exchange for a Swedish residency permit.

"One of the actions of the convict was revealing the location of and some information on 30 outstanding individuals engaged in military and nuclear research projects," Jafari Dolatabadi said in comments quoted by the judiciary's Mizan website.

He said the information led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists, Majid Shahriari and Masoud Alimohammadi, killed in bomb blasts in 2010.

Under Iranian law the identity of a convicted person cannot be released until the appeals process is over.

Amnesty International has slammed the trial of Djalali -- who has studied and taught in Sweden, Italy and Belgium -- as "grossly unfair" and called on the authorities to release him and drop all charges.

Between 2010 and 2012, five Iranian scientists -- four of them involved in the country's nuclear programme -- were murdered in bomb and gun attacks in Tehran.

The Islamic republic accused the US and Israel of killing its scientists, including Shahriari, a key member of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan, a deputy director of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

In 2012, Iran executed Majid Jamali Fashi, convicted for working for Mossad and assassinating Alimohammadi.

Three others, including nuclear scientist Shahram Amiri, have been hanged since for working for Israel and the US.

