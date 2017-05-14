Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Iran's delayed gold rush disillusions voters
 By Eric Randolph and Siavosh Ghazi
 Tehran (AFP) May 14, 2017


The investment gold rush that was supposed to follow Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and revitalise the economy has not materialised, leaving many voters disillusioned ahead of Friday's election.

The figures say it all -- President Hassan Rouhani wanted $50 billion a year in foreign investment to reach his target of eight-percent growth.

But since the nuclear deal came into force in January 2016, lifting some sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran's atomic programme, only $1-2 billion worth of deals have actually been finalised, his deputy Eshaq Jahangiri admitted to AFP this week.

Unofficial polls still show Rouhani in the lead for Friday's election, but faced with a 12.5-percent unemployment rate it is no wonder that many have lost faith in his administration.

The problem is even worse for young people, with more than a quarter of 18- to 25-year-olds out of work, and many of the rest taking jobs far below their education level.

"I studied five years at one of Iran's top architecture universities but what I'm doing now could be done by someone who learnt the software on a two-month course," said 24-year-old designer Parnian Dalili, who nonetheless felt lucky to have landed a job at all.

All this has been a boon for Rouhani's conservative opponents, who say the government has failed to cash in on the nuclear deal and ignored the plight of the poor.

"A tree that has not born any fruit in four years will not yield anything positive in the future," said Tehran mayor and presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in the final debate on Friday.

- Waiting game -

For all its troubles, Iran with its diverse economy and large, cosmopolitan middle class is still a great untapped opportunity among emerging markets, and hardly a week goes by without another huge business delegation coming from Europe or Asia.

Big names such as Siemens, Renault and Nestle are on the ground and hungry to expand.

But everyone is wary of US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to tear up the nuclear accord.

The US has also maintained a raft of sanctions that continue to scare off global banks which companies need to finance their deals.

"In the absence of large banking firms, the deals can't happen," said Farid Dehdilani, of the Iranian Privatisation Organisation.

He recently returned from a roadshow in London, where he found a lot of interest from investors in coming to Iran.

"But everyone is waiting for someone just a little bit bigger to make the first move," he said.

"They understand the risks and they're willing to take them, but the uncertainty over Trump and other factors is putting them off."

The crucial test is whether Trump continues to waive the sanctions suspended under the nuclear deal, which he must sign off over the next two months.

"All the big firms, especially the energy companies, are waiting to see whether Trump will keep the sanctions suspended," said a French businessman in Tehran.

The one clear success for Iran has been the return of oil sales, with exports doubling to almost 2.8 million barrels per day since the deal.

Rouhani says he will use this money to invest in the economy, and vowed this week to work for the removal of all remaining US sanctions over the next four years, although that would require a major attitude shift from the Trump administration.

"People have seen the benefits of the (nuclear deal) because there's stability. They're no longer worrying about prices going up overnight and having to hide dollars under their mattress," said Dehdilani.

"But people were over-excited. Iran could be a trillion-dollar economy, but it will take time."

And many fear the meagre progress of the past year could evaporate if the hardliners win on Friday, since they would likely take a much less friendly approach to the West.

"If the conservatives win, we might as well just pack up and go home," said a European diplomat.

sgh-er/dr

RENAULT

NESTLE

SIEMENS

NUKEWARS
Iran's Rouhani slams nuclear deal saboteurs in debate
 Tehran (AFP) May 5, 2017
 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani criticised conservative opponents for trying to sabotage the nuclear deal with world powers and vowed more civil rights during Friday's second presidential election debate. In rare criticism of the elite Revolutionary Guards, Rouhani slammed the decision to write anti-Israel messages on ballistic missiles before testing them. "We saw how they wrote slogans ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon

 Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 THAAD missile defense system now operational in S. Korea
NUKEWARS
China says it tested new missile in northeastern sea

 Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab
NUKEWARS
Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 US drone back on Earth after nearly two years in space

 Reaper drone tests GBU-38 JDAM bomb

 Logos Technologies tests its Redkite sensor
NUKEWARS
European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
NUKEWARS
CAE wins UAV training contract

 Oshkosh responds to Army RFP for vehicles

 Germany to reactivate Leopard 2 tanks

 Milrem touts unmanned ground vehicle
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
Sri Lanka refuse Chinese submarine docking: official

 India calls for deeper ties with Sri Lanka as China looms

 Modi heads to Sri Lanka as Chinese influence rises

 EU tells US: Funding UN more important than defense spending
NUKEWARS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement