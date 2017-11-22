Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRAQ WARS
Iraq attacks at lowest since IS 'caliphate' declared: study
 by Staff Writers
 Baghdad, Iraq (AFP) Nov 22, 2017


US Blackwater guard in 2007 Baghdad shooting to face new trial
Washington (AFP) Nov 22, 2017 - A former security contractor for the US firm Blackwater, whose murder conviction for a deadly 2007 Baghdad shooting was overturned last August, is to face a fresh trial.

Federal prosecutors said Nicholas Slatten, who was originally found guilty of first-degree murder, will face retrial as early as May, The Washington Post reported.

Slatten was part of a Blackwater Worldwide security detail that opened fire on civilians at a bustling traffic circle in the Iraqi capital in September 2007, killing 14 people and sparking international outrage.

He and three other former Blackwater guards were found guilty of murder in 2014, but the appeals court ruled this year that Slatten's conviction be thrown out, arguing that he should have faced a separate trial from his co-defendants.

Slatten, 33, had been accused of opening fire first during the incident, killing the driver of a van that had stopped near the Blackwater motorcade on Nisour Square in Baghdad.

But the appeals court ruled that since another of the accused had confessed to opening fire first, Slatten's conviction could not stand and that he should face a retrial on his own.

The US contractors shot at civilians, including women and children, with sniper rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers, killing at least 14 and wounding 17 others -- a slaughter that caused fury even in war-ravaged Iraq.

Relatives of the slain called for the four US guards to be executed.

Federal prosecutors in the US capital expect the trial to last around six weeks and to call around 50 witnesses, including more than a dozen Iraqis, the Post said.

The first hearing to set a trial date will take place on December 14, when officials will also decide on whether to release Slatten from a federal prison in Florida, where he has been serving a life sentence.

The number of attacks in Iraq has fallen to its lowest since the Islamic State group declared a "caliphate" in 2014, a study said Wednesday, with the jihadists reduced to scraps of territory.

"Non-state armed group attacks and resulting fatalities represented the lowest monthly totals since the formation of the Islamic State and the declaration of the caliphate in June 2014, highlighting the extent of the decrease in operational activity by the group in Iraq," the Britain-based Jane's Terrorism and Insurgency Centre (JTIC) said.

"The 126 attacks in October represented almost half the peak recorded in January, while the 102 fatalities represented an 80.0 percent decrease from November 2016."

The drop in violence came as Iraqi troops forced IS from the last few towns it held along the border with Syria, reducing its territory to just a few pockets of sparsely populated desert.

The defeats are the latest in a punishing campaign by government forces backed up by air strikes by a US-led coalition that has seen IS ousted from its major strongholds, including Iraq's second city Mosul.

As the group has lost ground it has increasingly turned to "asymmetric operations, typified by low-level attacks targeting the security forces and higher profile attacks against civilian sectarian targets," the JTIC said.

In October, the jihadists carried out 15 suicide attacks that claimed seven lives, with the security forces succeeding in disrupting the vast majority of the attempts, the study said.

In a sign of how perilous the situation remains in Iraq, a suicide car bomber on Tuesday killed 24 people in an attack on a busy market in a town north of Baghdad. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

While IS has lost territory in Iraq, it has also been ceding ground across the border in Syria, where it was forced from its last urban stronghold by regime forces last week.

IRAQ WARS
Suicide car bomb kills 24 in town north of Baghdad
 Kirkuk, Iraq (AFP) Nov 21, 2017
 A suicide car bomber killed at least 24 people in an attack on a busy market in a town north of Baghdad on Tuesday, officials said. Dozens more were wounded when the attacker blew up the vehicle in the middle of the fruit and vegetable market in Tuz Khurmatu. Mayor Adel Shakur al-Bayati said 24 people were killed. A doctor at the town's general hospital put the number of wounded at 8 ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
