IRAQ WARS
Iraq digs anti-IS trench around city of Ramadi
 by Staff Writers
 Habbaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Feb 19, 2017


'Race against clock' to prepare for west Mosul exodus: UN
Baghdad (AFP) Feb 19, 2017 - The United Nations said Sunday as Iraqi forces launched their offensive to retake west Mosul that it was rushing to build more shelters ahead of an expected wave of displacement.

"We are racing against the clock to prepare emergency sites south of Mosul to receive displaced families," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, Lise Grande, said in a statement.

"The humanitarian operation is already stretched. We are trying to reach more than six million people across Iraq who need help. We don't have all of the funding we need and many partners are facing major capacity constraints," she said.

Iraqi federal forces on Sunday launched a new phase in the four-month-old offensive to retake Mosul, the country's second city and the last major stronghold IS has in the country.

Forces retook at least five villages and were heading towards the airport, as part of a push aimed at retaking the city's west.

Iraqi government forces last month cleared the eastern side, and while fewer people than feared fled their homes, the UN said a total of 217,000 people have been displaced since the broader Mosul operation started on October 17.

It also said a total of 57,000 had already returned to their homes.

350,000 children trapped in west Mosul: Save the Children
London (AFP) Feb 19, 2017 - Around 350,000 children are trapped in western Mosul, Save the Children warned on Sunday as Iraqi forces launched a fresh offensive on jihadists defending the strategic city.

"Iraqi forces and their allies, including the US and UK, must do everything in their power to protect children and their families from harm, and avoid civilian buildings like schools and hospitals as they push deeper into the city," said the London-based charity's Iraq country director, Maurizio Crivallero.

He warned that escape is not an option for most families, who risk summary execution by fighters from the Islamic State group, sniper fire and landmines -- but they are also running out of food, water and medicine.

"This is the grim choice for children in western Mosul right now: bombs, crossfire and hunger if they stay -- or execution and snipers if they try to run," Crivallero said in a statement.

He added: "Safe escape routes for civilians must also be established as soon as possible."

The offensive to retake Mosul's west bank that began on Sunday could be the most brutal fighting yet in a four-month-old operation on Iraq's second city, where the leader of the Islamic State group declared a "caliphate" in 2014.

The Iraqi government launched an offensive to reconquer Mosul on October 17, and declared east Mosul "fully liberated" on January 24.

Federal forces now face what was always one of the toughest challenges -- the narrow streets of the Old City in Mosul's west bank, which are impassable for many military vehicles.

Save the Children warned that "the impact of artillery and other explosive weaponry in those narrow, densely-populated streets is likely to be more deadly and indiscriminate than anything we have seen in the conflict so far".

The 350,000 figure relates to people under the age of 18, a charity spokeswoman confirmed.

Security forces in Iraq's western region of Anbar began digging a trench around the provincial capital Ramadi Sunday to protect it against infiltrations by the Islamic State group, officials said.

The trench and berm defensive structure will be 45 kilometres (28 miles) long, protecting mostly the city's southern and western side from the vast desert of Anbar where IS has remote hideouts.

"Ambar Operations Command has begun digging a trench and building berms south of Ramadi," provincial council member Adhal al-Fahdawi told AFP.

"The purpose is to stop car bombs and other security breaches from desert regions," he said.

"The desert in Anbar is vast, it faces Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria and it is not fully secured. There are many canyons in which Daesh members can hide," he said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

Iraqi forces retook Ramadi, which lies about 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Baghdad, a year ago but IS fighters have continued to harass the security forces there.

The city, large parts of which were completely levelled in the fighting, needs to be secure if reconstruction efforts are to be stepped up.

"The main reason for this project is to prevent infiltrations by terrorists and suicide attackers and their car bombs, as well as movements by traffickers," Mahmud al-Falahi, who heads the Anbar Operations Command, said.

He said the trench and the berms would be around five-feet (1.5 metres) deep and high respectively.

Optimism on the front line over Mosul assault
Al-Buseif, Irak (AFP) Feb 19, 2017 - In the arid hills, Iraqi forces drive their armed vehicles towards a village of around a dozen small stone houses. There is a sudden explosion. "Got it!" shouts an officer.

Just a few hundred metres (yards) from the front line of an offensive launched on Sunday at dawn to oust the Islamic State group from western Mosul, Iraqi forces casually watch the fighting.

Unperturbed by the distant blasts, some take selfies with a group of foreign journalists as others discuss their love lives over cigarettes and sandwiches.

Overhead, helicopters pound houses where the jihadists are entrenched, and along the horizon, the sky is darkened by mushrooms of rising smoke.

In the nearby village, houses now lie in ruins, some still on fire. A man runs out of one building, shouting, and is shot down by forces positioned just a few metres away.

Then a white vehicle tears out of the village.

"Watch out -- car bomb!" officers shout as it disappears behind buildings.

Moments later, a huge explosion sounds in the distance, accompanied by a thick cloud of billowing smoke.

"They're desperate," says Ali, mechanically rubbing the Kalashnikov assault rifle slung over his shoulder.

- 'My first battle' -

He wears a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "We are at your service, oh Hussein" -- grandson of the Prophet Mohammed and a figure highly revered by Shiite Muslims.

"They'll try to cause as many losses as possible, because they know they're going to die anyway," says his colleague Alaa, referring to the Sunni Muslim jihadists.

"This battle of Mosul is my first, and with the help of God we will rid the country of these Daesh rats," he adds, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

A senior army commander says the offensive, a new phase in a four-month-old operation on Iraq's second city, remains on track.

"We have achieved all our objectives to date. We destroyed at least two car bombs and killed more than 20 jihadists," says Abbas al-Juburi of the interior ministry's elite Rapid Response force.

The operation is backed by a US-led international coalition.

Some 750,000 civilians are estimated to be trapped in western Mosul, and with little access to basic necessities.

"The morale of the terrorist group's fighters is at its lowest," Juburi tells AFP.

Hakem Gassem Mohamad, an officer on the front line, is also optimistic that the jihadists can be defeated.

"I don't expect a very difficult fight: their end has arrived," he says.

But he does express concern about the lives of civilians in western Mosul, fearing that the jihadist group will use them as human shields.

But, he adds, "we have faced more complicated challenges. This one is easy."


