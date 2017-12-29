Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
IRAQ WARS
Iraq faces 'new war' - on corruption
 By Ammar Karim
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 29, 2017


They have fled the country, their pockets full, or been released from prison under amnesties: despite Iraq's "war" on corruption, those guilty of embezzling state funds often evade justice.

Even before he declared victory against the Islamic State group in early December after a three-year battle, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the country's next fight would be against graft, vowing to "surprise the corrupt".

With billions of dollars in state money flowing into phantom projects used as vehicles for embezzlement, Iraq ranked as the 11th most corrupt country in the world in Transparency International's 2016 corruption perception index.

But Abadi's fight against corruption is "still in the realm of theory" at this stage, according to Iraqi analyst Hisham al-Hashemi.

"Nothing will change as long as those who protect corrupt actors in the economy, security and the military are still comfortable," he said.

Member of parliament Majeda al-Tamimi said Iraq's corruption had grown "from the size of an ant to the size of a dinosaur" since the US-led invasion of 2003 toppled longtime dictator Saddam Hussein.

Fighting it would be "difficult, fiercer than the fight against IS", she said.

"There are corrupt people in every party," she added. "The war will be hard and it will need international and domestic support" -- including from political parties which themselves have corrupt members.

Some fear that little can be done to tackle the issue.

One politician told journalists that stolen sums of less than $60 million "can be seen as honest; from there upwards we can speak of corruption".

An official told AFP the government has sought help from Western organisations and the United Nations to track down missing funds.

- $228 bn 'up in smoke' -

Rahim al-Darraji, a member of the parliament's transparency commission, said some 6,000 "phantom contracts" had been signed to syphon off public money since 2003.

Through front companies running construction sites and building infrastructure that only existed on paper, some $228 billion had "gone up in smoke", he said.

That is equivalent to three times the annual budget and more than Iraq's GDP.

Analysts say such massive corruption helps explain why Iraq is sorely lacking in infrastructure and industrial or agricultural development.

Iraq, which is oil cartel OPEC's second largest producer, has been reduced to importing electricity and refined petroleum products.

Some projects do reach completion, but bribes form a large part of the price paid by the state.

Darraji said that Abadi's predecessor, Nuri al-Maliki, the defence ministry bought 12 aircraft from a Czech manufacturer for $11 million -- and a further $144 million in bribes.

The Supreme Council of the Judiciary said in a report that "many decisions of the justice department are never implemented".

Iraqi newspapers often report on officials, collectively suspected of embezzling billions of dollars, fleeing the country.

Former Basra governor Majid al-Nasrawi is among the wanted suspects on the run.

A prominent Basra businessman later alleged in a television interview that Nasrawi had taken a 15 cut on every contract -- five percent for his party and 10 percent for himself.

The state's anti-corruption committee, overseen by the prime minister's office, has called for tougher laws. But first and foremost, it calls for an end to amnesties for the corrupt.

Supreme Judicial Council spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar slammed a law which provides for the release of corrupt officials if they agree to return the money they embezzled, arguing that profits from stolen funds remain out of the state's reach.

Another judicial official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also criticised the legislation.

"For example, if someone a decade ago stole two billion dinars that have since earned twenty, they can just pay back the two billion and leave prison," the official said.

"It's like a bank loan."

IRAQ WARS
HRW accuses Yazidi fighters in Iraq of executing civilians
 Baghdad (AFP) Dec 27, 2017
 Fighters from Iraq's Yazidi community, brutally targeted by the Islamic State group, executed 52 civilians in apparent revenge killings after capturing territory from the jihadists, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday. "Relatives of victims told Human Rights Watch that on June 4, 2017, Yazidi forces detained and then apparently executed men, women, and children," the US-based rights group said ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
IRAQ WARS
Navy contracts Raytheon for changes to Sidewinder missiles

 Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?
IRAQ WARS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
IRAQ WARS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
IRAQ WARS
Oshkosh receives $40M for heavy tactical vehicles

 Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage
IRAQ WARS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
IRAQ WARS
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
IRAQ WARS
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement