IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces poised for Mosul airport assault
 By Sara Hussein with Jean-Marc Mojon in Baghdad
 Al-Buseif, Iraq (AFP) Feb 22, 2017


US forces have come under fire in Mosul fight: official
Washington (AFP) Feb 22, 2017 - US forces have been involved in firefights with Islamic State jihadists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, a coalition official acknowledged Wednesday, as American troops edge closer to the city's front lines.

The United States currently has about 450 military advisers, mostly special operations forces, who call in air strikes and train Iraqi partners attacking the Islamic State group in their bastion Mosul.

The American troops are not supposed to be doing the actual fighting but in recent weeks have gotten so close to the front that they've come under attack, said Colonel John Dorrian, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting IS.

"They have come under fire at different times, they have returned fire at different times, in and around Mosul," he told reporters in a video briefing from Baghdad.

Dorrian declined to say if any US troops had been wounded in the attacks, but an unnamed official later told CNN that several personnel had been evacuated off the battlefield.

The Pentagon doesn't typically provide tallies of wounded until later on, arguing that doing so would provide the enemy with real-time information.

According to a Defense Department tally, 31 US troops have been wounded fighting IS in Iraq and Syria since operations began in late summer 2014.

When Barack Obama authorized troops back into Iraq in 2014, he stressed they would be in an advisory role. Dorrian said all efforts were being made to keep US forces out of combat.

"They are directed to try and be positioned where that is a rarity and unlikely to occur," Dorrian said.

"Sometimes (attacks) will happen. Believe me, our forces are quite capable of defending themselves," he added.

- 'Closer and deeper' -

US defense officials estimate about 2,000 IS fighters remain in west Mosul.

Speaking in Baghdad on Monday, the coalition's commander Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said US troops are fighting closer to the front, using authorities first granted at the end of the Obama administration.

But the fact these powers are being used more now may suggest commanders feel they have more leeway under President Donald Trump.

"It is true that we are operating closer and deeper into the Iraqi formations," Townsend said.

"We adjusted our posture during the east Mosul fight and embedded advisors a bit further down into the formation."

The battle for Mosul began October 17 and coalition-backed Iraqi troops have pushed IS from the city's eastern side.

The ongoing battle for the west is expected to be a brutal fight and will take place in a packed urban environment.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump gave commanders 30 days to review the IS fight and present recommendations to quicken the campaign.

General Joseph Votel, who heads the US military's Central Command in charge of wars in the region, told reporters traveling with him in the Middle East that more US troops might be needed in Syria, though he stressed local forces would be the primary force.

"I am very concerned about maintaining momentum," Votel said, in comments reported by the New York Times and other outlets.

"It could be that we take on a larger burden ourselves."

Iraqi forces readied on Wednesday for an assault on Mosul airport after blitzing jihadist positions in a renewed offensive to retake the Islamic State group's emblematic stronghold.

Elite forces reinforced positions that were taken since a fresh push south of Mosul was launched on Sunday while hundreds of civilians fled newly recaptured villages.

"Around 480 people displaced from Al-Yarmuk area are being transferred to liberated areas further south," the federal police said.

Iraqi forces have retaken a key checkpoint on the main Baghdad highway south of Mosul and the village of Al-Buseif, a natural citadel overlooking the airport and the south of the city.

There were no major operations near Mosul on Wednesday, with Iraq's new interior minister visiting the village and the defence minister also expected on the front lines.

But Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitary forces battled jihadists further west near the town of Tal Afar, which is between Mosul and the Syrian border and still held by IS.

The Hashed al-Shaabi said they blew up at least four car bombs in fighting near Ain al-Tallawi and killed several IS members.

The elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) that retook east Mosul and did most of the fighting since the offensive on the city was launched on October 17 have not yet been brought into action in the latest push.

The interior ministry's Rapid Response units could also move in on the airport in the coming days, a key target before troops breach the city limits to face the jihadists in the narrow streets of Mosul's west bank.

- US forces 'under fire' -

Senior US officials this week estimated there were only 2,000 IS fighters defending west Mosul, suggesting the jihadist group had suffered heavy losses in the first four months of the operation.

The US-led coalition, which has provided intensive air support as well as advisers on the ground, said before the Mosul offensive began that 5,000 to 7,000 jihadists were in the city.

AFP reporters saw US forces moving into Al-Buseif on Wednesday in convoys of large military vehicles.

A coalition spokesman acknowledged later that US forces had been shot at and returned fire in the battle for Mosul.

"They have come under fire at different times, they have returned fire at different times, in and around Mosul," Colonel John Dorrian said, declining however to confirm if any US troops had been wounded.

The fate of an estimated 750,000 civilians trapped in west Mosul was a major source of concern as Iraqi forces prepared for what many have predicted could be one of the bloodiest battles yet in the war on IS.

Almost half of the remaining population are children, according to aid groups, and supplies are fast dwindling.

"Daesh fighters have seized all the hospitals and only they can get treated now," an employee at Al-Jamhuri hospital in west Mosul told AFP by phone, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

The health of many residents had been deteriorating for months under the rule of the "caliphate" which IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed in a mosque near the same hospital nearly three years ago.

"Even before the hospitals were closed, locals had to pay Daesh sums of money they couldn't afford," the hospital employee said.

- IS threat -

Medical workers and residents speaking from west Mosul on condition of anonymity said the weakest were beginning to die of malnutrition and shortages of medicines.

Iraqi forces declared the full liberation of the city's eastern side a month ago but the situation there has remained precarious, with the departure of CTS to the western front leaving a security vacuum.

Around half a million civilians stayed on in east Mosul, making the screening process that would have been necessary to prevent IS members blending in with the rest of the population almost impossible.

Several attacks have already been carried out in "liberated" neighbourhoods and on Wednesday, some residents found threatening IS leaflets under their doors.

"Warning! To all residents and those present in the east side, you have to leave the city as fast as possible. Staying exposes you to death and you will be a legitimate target for the mujahideen," the leaflet said.

While more than 50,000 of the 220,000 people displaced during the first months of the offensive have returned to their homes, some people continued to flee from retaken areas for fear of IS reprisals.

The loss of Mosul for IS would effectively spell the end of its days as a land-holding force in Iraq, with only a few scattered and shrinking pockets of territory left.


IRAQ WARS
Iraq forces battle IS to close in on Mosul's west bank
 Aqrab Checkpoint, Iraq (AFP) Feb 20, 2017
 Iraqi forces backed by jets and helicopters battled their way towards southern Mosul on Monday and prepared to take on the Islamic State group's stronghold in the city's west bank. The fresh push in the four-month-old operation to retake Mosul has sparked fears for 750,000 trapped civilians who risk being killed if they try to flee and starvation if they stay. Federal police forces reach

